Mental health summit aims to increase collaboration across Wyoming

Partway through his presentation on adverse childhood experiences and their impact on mental and physical health, Dr. Robert Anda looked at the crowd gathered in Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum and thought out loud that people might take a gloomy outlook on all this information.

“I’m excited,” he said regarding the research. “What is predictable is preventable.”

Anda was the keynote speaker at Gov. Mark Gordon’s mental health summit on Tuesday.

The event drew people from a variety of backgrounds for a variety of reasons; a Casper counseling student, Aja Lewis, said she came to meet other people working on mental health. Businessman Jake Gannon, president and co-founder of Rhithm, a “wellness check-in tool” for K-12 students, came all the way from Dallas to pitch his product. Staff from the Comitis Crisis Center in Cheyenne sat in to learn from the presentations and panel discussions. Representatives of the Wyoming’s legislative, executive and judicial branches and several state departments came to weigh in on mental health concerns from their various perspectives.

The summit was fully booked in two days.

“What that says is there is hunger in Wyoming to address these issues,” Gordon said during one of the panels; now, leveraging the desire to address mental health and figuring out how solutions can be sustainable are the main challenges.

Poor mental health in Wyoming has long been a concern in Wyoming, particularly with the additional pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic on peoples’ well being.

The problem has manifested itself in various ways. Some school districts have seen an uptick in behavioral problems among kids. Many teachers say they’re overworked and burned out. District Judge Matthew Castano, who spoke on one of the panels, said the number of competency evaluations in Wyoming’s courts have increased over the last few years to the point where they’ve gotten to “a crisis level.” (A competency evaluation is an assessment of a defendant’s ability to understand and participate in a court process.) In 2020, the state had the highest suicide rate in the nation.

“I think as we begin to appreciate mental health in the state more and more, perhaps more of it has become evident,” Gordon said.

It hasn’t been easy getting more mental health services in Wyoming.

The rural nature of the state makes it particularly challenging to connect mental health services with the people who need them. The Legislature has long hesitated over expanding Medicaid, a jointly funded state-federal health insurance program that some say would alleviate stresses and provide more support around mental health issues. Mental health services aren’t always the first priority when the state has to make budget cuts.

But there have been some improvements. Over the summer, Wyoming got its first statewide 24/7 suicide hotline. Before that, it had been the only state in the country without its own 24/7 lifeline service; a portion of calls were redirected to the national suicide hotline.

There are nonprofit organizations that try to fill gaps in mental health and other social support services; speaking on one of the panels, Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, gave the example of Climb Wyoming, a nonprofit that aims to help single moms build tools to manage the stress and chaos of poverty and find stability.

Some school districts also have programs to provide more support. The Campbell County School District, for instance, partners with the county’s health department to operate the Kid Clinic, which provides physical and mental health services to kids up to 18 years old. Since 2021, six Wyoming school districts have participated in Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education), a program that provides school-based mental health services that are meant to supplement existing services in the community.

Part of the objective of the summit was to highlight mental health support models that have worked in some communities so that others might learn from what’s already been done.