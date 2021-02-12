New federal program provides COVID-19 vaccines at some Walmart pharmacies in Wyoming

The number of available COVID-19 vaccine doses in Wyoming continues to grow "slowly but steadily," the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday, and the number of locations where they are being given is also growing, with a new federal program distributing vaccines at Walmart pharmacies.
More than 75,000 Wyomingites have received an initial dose of the vaccine, when including both state and federal figures.
“While overall available vaccine dose amounts remain low right now compared to high demand, we are seeing modest, continued increases in shipments we receive from the federal government of the authorized vaccines as well as more partners and providers coming on board,” said Angie Van Houten, the department's Community Health Section chief.
Around 100 providers in the state are now giving COVID-19 shots, and 75 more have been approved to do so when more doses are available.
"Most are working closely with county public health offices to support local efforts," the department said in a news release.
Just over 67,000 Wyoming residents have received initial doses from state sources, according to the department's website, as of Friday.
Overall, the state has received 77,975 initial doses of the vaccine — 39,975 of the Pfizer vaccine and 38,000 of the Moderna vaccine — meaning that it has administered nearly 86% of its first doses. The state has also received 39,700 secondary vaccines (15,600 Pfizer and 24,100 Moderna), 25,572 of which have been given (64.4%).
In total, 78.7% of the state's vaccines have been used.
And those numbers, which are up to three days behind because of the time it takes to report the data, do not include federal doses given at tribal, Veterans Affairs or military facilities, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Additionally, a new federal government program will provide more doses to the Wyoming public through pharmacies in several communities. The program, called the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will begin with small quantities at Walmart stores in Casper (East Second Street location), Cheyenne, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Laramie, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs and Sheridan. Other Walmart-owned stores and pharmacy chain locations will be added over time.
The program is separate from the Walgreens/CVS program that has targeted long-term care facilities.
More information on the Walmart-administered vaccines can be found at walmart.com.
Pre-registration is open for those 65 and older in most counties, though there are difference from county to county.
The Wyoming Department of Health's website also provides information on each county's vaccine plan. People without internet access can call 800-438-5795 instead.
Vaccines are free and insurance is not required to receive one, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Still, insurance or Medicare cards may be requested so that the professionals giving the shots can be reimbursed. All of the currently approved vaccines require two doses. The state recommends being vaccinated in the county you live in.
All Wyoming counties are vaccinating those in the Phase 1b priority groups. Phase 1c is not likely to begin "until later in the year," according to the release.
In the meantime, the department emphasized the importance of following public health guidelines, such as mask wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick.
“We are not there yet, but we are on the path back to normal and every day we get closer,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said.
Photos: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wyoming
