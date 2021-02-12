New federal program provides COVID-19 vaccines at some Walmart pharmacies in Wyoming

The number of available COVID-19 vaccine doses in Wyoming continues to grow "slowly but steadily," the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday, and the number of locations where they are being given is also growing, with a new federal program distributing vaccines at Walmart pharmacies.

More than 75,000 Wyomingites have received an initial dose of the vaccine, when including both state and federal figures.

“While overall available vaccine dose amounts remain low right now compared to high demand, we are seeing modest, continued increases in shipments we receive from the federal government of the authorized vaccines as well as more partners and providers coming on board,” said Angie Van Houten, the department's Community Health Section chief.

Around 100 providers in the state are now giving COVID-19 shots, and 75 more have been approved to do so when more doses are available.

"Most are working closely with county public health offices to support local efforts," the department said in a news release.

Just over 67,000 Wyoming residents have received initial doses from state sources, according to the department's website, as of Friday.