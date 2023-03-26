The legal battle around abortion access in Wyoming has been underway since July, when the state’s trigger ban went into effect. With the Life is a Human Right Act, lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates hoped to end that fight in their favor.

But Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens’ decision Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order blocking Wyoming’s newest abortion ban likely ended any chance that the legal showdown will wrap up soon.

While many of the legal arguments remain similar this time around, one critical debate has risen to the surface: Is abortion health care?

Unlike last year’s trigger ban, lawmakers included a findings and purposes section in the Life is a Human Right Act in which they lay out of the basis for the bill. They included the ideas that life begins at conception and that the Legislature has “a fundamental duty to provide equal protection for all human lives, including unborn babies.”

Importantly, they also distinguish between abortion and health care.

“Abortion as defined in this act is not health care,” the bill reads. “Instead of being health care, abortion is the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby.”

Abortion as health care

The Wyoming Constitution is at the heart of the legal challenges to the state’s abortion ban.

In 2012, Wyoming voters approved an amendment to the constitution guaranteeing each adult “the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” That amendment grew out of conservatives’ distrust of Obamacare, a major overhaul of the nation’s health care system designed to extend coverage to more Americans.

The group suing the state — which includes a handful of Wyoming women, abortion and health care providers, and others — has relied upon Wyoming’s “right of health care access” to argue that the trigger ban and now the Life is a Human Right Act and another ban on medication abortion violate the state constitution.

“HB152 and SF 109 [the new anti-abortion laws], like the trigger ban, are unconstitutional intrusions into Wyomingites’ privacy and fundamental Constitutional rights – rights of religious freedom, to make health care decisions, to self-determined family composition, and equal protection under the laws, among others,” John Robinson and Marci Bramlet, the attorneys for plaintiffs, wrote in the lawsuit.

Throughout their legal findings, the attorneys for the group lay out an argument that abortion is health care, citing definitions from Wyoming statute, the conclusions of medical groups that support abortion access such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, and the testimony of doctors.

They even point to the exceptions lawmakers carved out in the Life is a Human Right Act, which include medical judgement by physicians to prevent the death of the mother or to intervene if the pregnancy is likely to result in a lethal fetal anomaly.

“Despite the Criminal Abortion Ban’s attempt to redefine reproductive health care as not constituting health care, Wyoming has long-recognized abortion as health care,” Robinson and Bramlet wrote.

Abortion as feticide

The insistence that abortion does not qualify as health care or fall under the purview of the health care access guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution is central to the state and lawmakers’ defense of the ban.

In the state’s rebuttal to the lawsuit, Jay Jerde, Wyoming’s special assistant attorney general, argued that the definitions of health care on which the pro-abortion group relies, and which Owens used to block last year’s trigger ban, do not include abortion.

“Plaintiffs have not explained how or why an abortion either maintains or restores the health of a pregnant woman,” Jerde wrote.

Instead, he asserts that the courts must use the Legislature’s interpretation in the Life is a Human Right Act that abortion is not health care in deciding if the Wyoming Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

In an amicus brief filed in support of the ban, lawyers for Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, the sponsor of the bill, House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Wyoming Right to Life, backed the Legislature’s declaration that abortion is “not health care” by citing testimony from different medical organizations and doctors. (Owens denied that group’s request to intervene in Wednesday’s hearing.)

Drs. Christina Francis and Donna Harrison from the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, two anti-abortion medical groups, stated that abortion represents “killing human beings.”

“Opponents of HEA 88 [the Life is a Human Right Act] are counting on confusion of terms,” they wrote. “They can produce no circumstance in which the elective killing of in utero human beings as defined in HEA 88 would in any way benefit the life of a mother.”

What is constitutional?

The Life is a Human Right Act aims to avoid the legal roadblock of the Wyoming Constitution’s right of health care access by specifically separating abortion from health care, a point that Owens highlighted while announcing her decision to temporarily block the ban.

“The Legislature declaring that abortion is not health care takes away from the duty of this court to decide constitutional questions of law, and that violates the separation of powers,” she said.

But Jerde and the state argued that even if abortion can be considered health care, it is not covered by the Wyoming Constitution.

In addition to allowing Wyomingites to make their own health care decisions, the 2012 right of health care access amendment grants the state the ability to restrict health care access “to protect the health and general welfare of the people,” a power Jerde argued the state was using by putting in place the abortion ban.

Jerde’s claim was supported by the amicus brief filed on behalf of Rodriguez-Williams and the others.

The Wyoming Constitution “does not protect a right to whatever health care a patient might want, but instead a right to make ‘health care decisions,’” Frederick Harrison and Denise Harle, the lawyers for the group, wrote. “In other words, a patient may choose between legal health care options without ‘undue governmental infringement,’ not demand availability of illegal treatments.”

As a part of the state’s legal argument, Jerde also pointed to the intent of the Legislature and voters when the state passed the health care amendment in response to former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) roughly a decade ago.

“Section 38 [of the Wyoming Constitution] … cannot be reasonably interpreted as implicitly conferring a right to abortion because it was intended to push back on the federal government’s implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” he wrote.

The state’s claims that abortion is not health care and that the Wyoming Constitution doesn’t guarantee a right to abortion have questionable merit, according to Kenneth Chestek, a law professor at the University of Wyoming who also represents House District 13 as a Democrat.

In the context of the legal battle, what matters is not how lawmakers define abortion in the Life is a Human Right Act, but how health care is interpreted under the Wyoming Constitution, Chestek said.

“The words of the Constitution are not the words of the Legislature. They are the words of the people who voted in favor of that language,” he said. “In 2012 when article 1, section 38 [of the Wyoming Constitution] was adopted and gave individuals the right to their own individual health care choices, the voters said, ‘I want my health care to be my choice.’ What they thought health care meant is up to the individual voter.”

Amid contrasting views on abortion, it is the courts, and specifically the Wyoming Supreme Court, that determine the meaning of “health care” in the constitution, Chestek said.

The same is true for the state’s argument that the 2012 health care amendment does not include a right to abortion.

“It was a broad interpretation because the fear was that all kinds of health care decisions would be taken over by the federal government and we don’t want the federal government telling us how to get our own health care,” Chestek said.

Ultimately, it is the Wyoming Supreme Court that will again have to interpret the breadth of “health care” under the amendment, but Chestek said it would be difficult for the state to single out abortion since the federal right was still in place under Roe v. Wade at the time.

“Health care in that context still did include the right to abortion,” he said. “They can’t retroactively say, ‘Well, we didn’t mean abortion back then, even though it was legal back then.’ That doesn’t make sense to me.”

PHOTOS: Both sides of abortion debate gather for protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest Abortion protest