Noem pushes emergency bills, but doctors say it's not enough

The state’s health lab has been catching up with a backlog of tests, as commercial labs in the state came online this week. Noem said the state lab will be caught up by Monday.

But the governor’s approach will be tested. Noem said the state will have to transform to address the coming crisis, even as “economic activity in this state has dropped to almost nothing.”

The 1,703 people who filed for unemployment last week will be just the beginning of widespread layoffs resulting from the pandemic. The unemployment call center is now seeing a similar number of filings every day, the governor said.

She has advised people to continue to stay at home so that the state’s health care system won’t get a massive inflow of patients all at once, hoping hospitals can treat patients in waves over weeks or months. If COVID-19 transmission can be slowed, it might give them enough beds, equipment and time to refuel.

Noem added that tests returned negative for three women who were apprehended after escaping from the Women’s Prison in Pierre, where an inmate tested positive this week. She also acknowledged that U.S. Sen. John Thune was consulting with his doctor on Thursday after leaving Washington, D.C., on Wednesday because he felt ill.

