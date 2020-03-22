Noem reports no new cases, but is irked by test supply shortage

“I just don’t want to not be a priority area because we are a smaller state or less populated,” Noem said.

Azar then told the governor that most labs are buying testing supplies on the open market and that there’s a “trillion” dollar supply.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After testing 692 people for COVID-19, the state has 14 positive results, including one person who died. But there are 270 more tests awaiting results.

South Dakota’s lab has supplies to run about 100 tests. Officials are saving those for people like healthcare providers and nursing home workers who could easily spread the coronavirus.

In the call, Noem said she has reached out to other governors to see if they could spare any supplies after several shipments of reagent were canceled.

White House staff told Noem that private hospitals can now purchase reagents.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.