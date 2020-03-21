Northern Arapaho Tribe, Carbon County announce first coronavirus cases

The Northern Arapaho Tribe and Carbon County have announced their first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Carbon County patient is an employee of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. The Northern Arapaho patient is related to the other cases in Fremont County, which stem from an assisted-living facility in Lander.

"As we investigate this case and hear more about the other cases in the county we have good reason to believe that there are many more cases in the community," Dr. Paul Ebbert of the Wind River Family and Community Health Center said in the tribe's announcement Saturday morning.

Additional details on the Northern Arapaho case were not provided. It is not immediately clear whether the case is in addition to the nine previously confirmed cases in Fremont County or if the patient is one of the nine. As of noon, the state lists nine confirmed cases in the county and 23 in the state. A state Health Department spokeswoman said shortly after noon she did not currently have any information on a new case in the county.