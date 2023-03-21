Gov. Mark Gordon used his veto power Friday to gut a bill aimed at aiding independent community pharmacies and consumers by tightening regulations on pharmacy middlemen.

The Legislature passed the Wyoming Prescription Drug Transparency Act – Senate File 151 – earlier this month after years of work and deliberation to reform the prescription drug system in the state.

As originally written, it would have allowed Wyoming residents to freely choose the pharmacies they use. It also sought to help community pharmacies by limiting the fees that pharmacy benefit managers could charge them and requiring more equitable and transparent reimbursement from those health care companies.

But the version that Gordon signed into law last week looks little like the bill that lawmakers approved.

“It was really disheartening to say the least,” said Melinda Carroll, a pharmacy manager and the legislative director for the Wyoming Pharmacy Association, which advocates for pharmacies and pharmacy providers in the state. “I have pharmacists throughout the state that range from incredibly upset to mad as mad can be about the whole thing [and] very, very disgusted with what happened.”

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, sponsored the bill, which focused on reigning in “pharmacy benefit managers.”

System reforms

Pharmacy benefit managers are essentially the go-between for insurance providers and pharmaceutical drug manufacturers. They are multi-million dollar companies that create pharmacy networks, build the prescription drug lists covered by health insurance plans and pay out prescription claims.

Essentially, it looks like this:

Pharmacies buy their medicines from prescription drug wholesalers who charge them a certain price.

When a patient goes to pick up their prescription, the pharmacy benefit managers tell the pharmacy how much they will reimburse them as a part of that person’s prescription drug plan covered by their health insurance.

Often, how much a pharmacy pays for a drug and how much a pharmacy benefit manager will reimburse them for dispensing it to a patient don’t align.

Pharmacies have little recourse to challenge those prices that pharmacy benefit managers pay them, which is one of the problems that the Wyoming Prescription Drug Transparency Act was attempting to address by creating an appeals process for brand name and other drug prices for pharmacies.

As a part of that process, pharmacies could then file complaints and Wyoming’s Department of Insurance could investigate the companies.

The bill would have also banned “spread pricing.”

The practice involves pharmacy benefit managers charging health insurance providers more than they pay pharmacies while keeping the difference.

For example, a pharmacy benefit manager would tell a pharmacy that it will pay them $150 for a prescription drug. It would then charge health plan providers like Medicaid $160, pocketing the $10 difference.

Eliminating spread pricing by pharmacy benefit managers in Medicaid would save taxpayers more than $920 million over 10 years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health care policy research and journalism group.

While testifying before the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee in January, Scot Schmidt, the owner of North Star Pharmacy and Infusion in Cheyenne, said these and other practices by pharmacy benefit managers were hurting his business and creating an existential threat for Wyoming’s 46 independent community pharmacies.

Schmidt’s independent pharmacy had been under reimbursed by pharmacy benefit managers by more than $230,000 in 2021 and $310,000 in 2022, he said.

“We’re fighting for our existence and each year it gets harder and harder to do that,” he said.

Consumer cost worries

Using his veto power, Gordon removed almost everything of substance from the bill before signing it into law.

He cut the ban on spread pricing, a provision that allowed Wyoming residents to choose their pharmacy providers and a requirement that pharmacy benefit managers pay independent pharmacies the same amount as the pharmacies that the companies own or are affiliated with.

Gordon also stripped a section that would have allowed insurance providers to reduce premiums or reduce the purchase price of prescription medicines up front by passing along the money that pharmacy benefit managers save when they negotiate discounts with pharmaceutical companies.

“He basically took out everything that would have made a difference to pharmacies in Wyoming,” Carroll said.

In a letter explaining his in-line veto, Gordon wrote that he was concerned that the bill would raise health care costs for Wyomingites.

In advocating against the bill, Heather Roe Day, a lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, told the Senate Labor Committee that it would increase costs for employers and Wyomingites while limiting access to prescription drugs.

“Wyoming has some of the most expensive health care prices in the country and we have concern when legislative bills such as SF151 are introduced which add to the price tag of providing insurance,” Roe Day said.

She estimated that the bill would cost Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, which is a part owner of a pharmacy benefit manager, and employers $7 million annually.

The Legislative Service Office estimated that it would cost the state through its employee benefits between $2.5 million and $2.7 million over the next three years.

“I fear that [the bill] as drafted may do more harm than good, inadvertently shifting increased and burdensome pharmaceutical costs to consumers,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon’s cuts cap two years of back and forth between pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers and insurance companies.

Over the interim, the Wyoming’s Insurance Commissioner Jeffrey Rude mediated talks between the two sides that ultimately failed.

“We seem to have arrived back where we started,” Gordon wrote. “In light of this, as well as the conflicting information on the cost to pharmaceutical reform related to pharmacy benefit managers, I am invoking my line item veto authority … in an attempt to avoid unintended cost shifting to Wyoming consumers.

As a compromise, Gordon said he would direct the Department of Administration and Information to negotiate increased rates for independent pharmacists who serve the state’s employees.

“Despite my line-item veto, I want to make clear that I support relief to rural independent pharmacies,” Gordon wrote.