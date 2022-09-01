Plague found in Albany County cat

State health officials have confirmed plague killed a cat in rural Albany County.

The cat lived primarily outdoors in the Laramie area, and other cats at the same location have died in the past several months, the Wyoming Department of Health said Thursday.

That indicates the likely spread of plague, a bacterial illness that can be deadly to pets and humans. No people have been sickened in connection to the situation in Albany County, the health department reported.

“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, said in a statement. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals. We are letting people know of the potential threat in the cat’s home area as well as offering a reminder about plague to people across the state.”

The U.S. averages only five human cases of the disease annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it has appeared before in Wyoming. A year ago around this time, the heath department reported a human case of plague tied in a Fremont County resident who's been exposed to sick outdoor cats.

“While the disease is rare in humans, plague occurs naturally in the western United States in areas where rodents and their fleas become infected,” Tillman said. “It is safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state.”

To help prevent plague, the health department recommends:

using repellent if exposure to fleas is possible while outdoors;

applying flea control products to pets, especially those who roam outdoors;

avoid unnecessary exposure to rodents or area with unexplained rodent carcasses;

seek care if pets become sick;

don't allow pets the roam freely to share beds with people; and

wear gloves and a mask if handling potentially infected animals.