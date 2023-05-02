When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends next week, it will effectively mark the close of the coronavirus pandemic.

What the end of the public health emergency will mean for telehealth in Wyoming is less clear. Providers in the state are working to discern the changes both for their practices and their patients.

“Right now, there are a lot of different moving parts, especially because you’re dealing with multiple insurances, both private and public payers,” said Tom Lacock, the co-chair of the Wyoming Telehealth Consortium’s Strategic Partnerships and Outreach Committee, which sponsored a webinar for medical providers on the subject last week.

The picture that’s emerging is a complex one with one concrete answer.

“Really the takeaway is check with your provider before assuming that telehealth will remain in the same form and fashion that it has been,” Lacock said.

During the pandemic, telehealth boomed. Concerns about the transmission of the virus and access to medical services as the U.S. ground to a halt prompted the federal government to relax restrictions around telehealth.

In January 2020, then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency. Unlike the national emergency, which allowed the federal government to trigger its sweeping logistical and economic response, the public health emergency allowed the government to make temporary changes to the U.S.’ health care system, including to Medicaid and Medicare.

Principal among those changes was expanding access to telehealth for patients and giving doctors and mental health professionals more flexibility to provide services virtually. One of the most significant decisions came when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency that oversees the two public health insurance programs, suspended its “originating site” requirement.

Previously, Medicare would pay for telehealth, but a patient would still have to visit a rural health clinic or other medical facility for their appointments. Suspending the originating site requirement allowed Medicare enrollees to stay in their homes while receiving care.

Roughly 14,000 Medicare members used telehealth services each week before the pandemic, according to an AARP Wyoming newsletter. That figure swelled to more than 10 million Medicare enrollees during the public health emergency. Almost half of primary care visits for Medicare enrollees were done through telehealth after originating site restrictions were lifted, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The number of Medicare telehealth visits exploded during the public health emergency,” Lacock said.

At-home telehealth for Medicare enrollees was slated to expire 151 days after the public health emergency ended, but a budget bill that Congress passed last year extended the loosened restrictions through 2024. Medicare enrollees in Wyoming will also still have access to at-home telehealth for mental and behavioral health, though requirements for periodical in-person visits will go into effect in 2025.

Those enrolled in Wyoming Medicaid will not see changes to their telehealth when the public health emergency ends, Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a text.

Wyoming providers will feel the most significant effects, which will impact patients indirectly.

During the public health emergency, doctors and other health care professionals were allowed to prescribe medications without an in-person visit, a flexibility that will end with the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11. Providers were also allowed to use any technology to communicate with their patients, such as Apple’s FaceTime and Facebook Messenger, even if it didn’t comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) rules. The end of the public health emergency will reinstitute the requirement that telehealth providers use HIPPA-compliant video and audio platforms.

“There’s a lot of confusion. It’s just a very squishy time right now as these regulations are rolling out,” Lacock said.

Much of the conversation has revolved around Medicare and Medicaid, but health insurance companies like Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will also have their own requirements after the public health emergency ends, Lacock said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plans to make one change. During the pandemic, the health insurance company allowed telehealth visits if a patient was in a hospital or other health care facility if they had COVID-19. The policy was intended to limit the transmission of the virus, Abbey Palma, a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, said in an email.

The health insurance company will no longer allow telehealth visits in-facility when the public emergency ends, Palma said.

A number of telehealth questions are still outstanding. Before the pandemic, some Medicare telehealth services depended in part on a person’s geographic location, restrictions that largely fell off during the pandemic. It’s unclear if and when those location restrictions may come back beyond the 2024 extension. Similarly, there is some conversation of making at-home telehealth for Medicare enrollees permanent, Lacock said.

Though telehealth will in some ways look different in Wyoming, Lacock said the pandemic showed its importance.

“What we found out as a country during the public health emergency is that folks like telehealth,” he said. “They found a place for it in their life, they appreciated the convenience and what was available to them. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out how best to couple that with requirements of insurance companies and payers.”