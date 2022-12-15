RSV, flu hit Wyoming early

The so-called “tripledemic” – a coinciding surge of the coronavirus, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – has yet to materialize in Wyoming, but RSV and flu have taken root earlier than usual, leading some hospitals to adapt and public health officials to encourage precautions.

COVID-19 cases have remained relatively constant statewide since September, a slow burn instead of the severe peak of omicron, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. But the early onset of RSV, a respiratory virus that predominantly affects infants and the elderly, has raised red flags.

“We typically see RSV spreading later than we’ve seen it,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming’s state health officer. “It usually peaks in December or January, but we’re seeing very high levels in the past several weeks, including significant numbers of kids needing to be hospitalized with RSV.”

RSV hit Natrona County and the surrounding area hard in recent weeks, filling pediatric beds at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, said Dr. Mark Dowell, an infectious disease specialist who works with the hospital and serves as Natrona County’s health officer.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also experienced a significant uptick in RSV cases. The hospital is nearing its capacity for pediatric patients, and on Tuesday hospital administrators and medical providers were developing contingency plans for expanding its pediatric care into other departments to meet demand, said Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, co-chief medical officer for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

“We’re just at that cusp,” Chapman said. “If we get too much more especially on the pediatric side, we will just stress our resources.”

An early rise

With RSV spreading earlier, the state is also experiencing a spike in cases before it typically would, Harrist said.

In the Mountain West, RSV cases have swelled since early September, peaking in mid-November, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. RSV is not considered a reportable disease in Wyoming, so the state does not receive reports from laboratories and providers and does not actively track cases, Harrist said.

As RSV caseloads have grown, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has increasingly seen patients from Laramie and other hospitals in the state, Chapman said.

Wyoming does not have a pediatric specialty hospital, so in particularly severe cases sick children have been transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado. With Colorado also seeing an increase in RSV and at times full beds, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also taken in sick children from the state, Chapman said.

Paralleling RSV, the flu has also emerged earlier and spread faster than usual.

“We are experiencing high levels of flu across the state,” Harrist said. “The predominant strain is H3N2 which tends to be a more severe strain particularly for young children, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.”

So far, flu hospitalizations are not out of the ordinary and well within Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s capacity, but they represent a notable shift from the pandemic when precautions helped to suppress the flu, Chapman said.

“Compared to last year where we saw almost none, we certainly are seeing more,” he said. “Again, it’s just the patients with influenza on top of the pediatric patients that adds a little more stress.”

The majority of those hospitalized for the flu at Banner Wyoming Medical Center have not received the flu vaccine, and many are immunocompromised or have other health conditions, Dowell said.

The combination of RSV and flu has had a visible impact for medical providers.

“One of our clinics has 40 acute or urgent spots and in the morning at 8 a.m. there are 40 people on the phone on hold trying to get into those spots, and the majority of them are people with upper respiratory infections in kids,” Chapman said.

With Wyoming in relatively uncharted territory with the early RSV and flu seasons, many questions remain. Both RSV and the flu are seasonal and typically peak between December and February, after which cases subside, according to the CDC. For epidemiologists and medical providers, any assumptions are off the table.

Add in COVID-19, which continues to circulate and hospitalize patients, Dowell said, and it’s too early to think that Wyoming has avoided the tripledemic that has plagued other parts of the U.S.

“It could be a prolonged season [or] we could see multiple peaks of activity with different viruses. We really just don’t know at this point,” Harrist said.

Taking precautions

In the meantime, Harrist and Dowell offered precautions that Wyomingites can take.

Unlike the flu and COVID-19, RSV does not have a vaccine. Preventative measures such as washing hands, staying home when sick and covering coughs are the best way to protect those at risk, Harrist said.

For the flu and COVID-19, vaccination is key, Dowell said.

“It’s the same old message all the way through. It’s cheap to prevent a disease, but it’s expensive to treat it,” Dowell said. “The vaccines are safe and work and they’re going to keep you from dying.”

Coming off the pandemic where hospitals were overwhelmed and fatigue among health care providers was a consistent concern, Chapman applauded the doctors and nurses once again rising to meet the strain of RSV and the flu.

“I always say to the people here at Cheyenne Regional that anybody can take care of patients in easy times when they’ve got easy things to fix. Where we need to shine is when things get a little stressful. ... And our staff has really stepped up,” he said.