A new and potentially more consequential abortion ban could soon become law in Wyoming after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday that aims to further target the practice.

It follows weeks of waiting, legislative maneuvering and the recent narrowing down of the ban, but the bill could have a significant impact by establishing a new legal definition that distinguishes abortion from health care in Wyoming.

“The Legislature acknowledges that all members of the human race are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, the foremost of which is the right to life,” said Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, a co-sponsor of the bill. “That’s what we’re setting forth here in this bill. That’s what we have to define.

“Since Roe v. Wade has gone down we need to just make the statement as a state that we’re going to protect life,” he said.

The fate of the “Life is a Human Right Act,” House Bill 152, is not yet final, but it cleared a major step in passing the Senate by a 25-5 vote. It now likely heads to the House for agreement on amendments before heading to the desk of Gov. Mark Gordon.

While the bill eased through its final vote in the Senate by a wide margin, it still yielded strong opposition from a few senators who sharply criticized it.

“This bill is bad policy. It’s poorly written. It’s got the wrong motivation. And it is the state of Wyoming exercising absolute power,” said. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “That’s something we can’t do.”

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, unsuccessfully attempted to convince her colleagues that they could be pro-life while opposing the Life is a Human Right Act.

“You can be on and for life, of which the body is, and recognize that’s a constitutional obligation and still admit that the bill is poorly written,” she said.

Other lawmakers in the upper chamber again questioned its constitutionality, argued that it imposed religious beliefs on others and violated freedom of religion, and expressed confusion at how the bill would impact the state’s current trigger ban.

Their speeches did little to change the minds of the majority of senators.

Sen. John Kolb, who voted for the ban, put it succinctly:

“We’re just reiterating our position and going through the motions,” he said.

A pared down but significant bill

For a time, the fate of the bill was uncertain.

Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has the power to decide what bills are introduced into the Senate, held it back for two weeks.

He voiced concerns about its constitutionality and shared worries from his constituents about the lack of exemptions for rape or incest.

After meeting with the bill’s sponsor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, as well as House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman and other advocates, Driskill let it through while still holding his doubts.

“I honestly don’t think, and I told them so, that the bill does what they think it’s gonna do. It’s likely to be back in court,” Driskill previously told the Star-Tribune.

The timing pushed it up against Senate deadlines, making the bill one of the last to be introduced and clear the upper chamber.

But even with broad support in the Senate, some lawmakers shared skepticism after Driskill exacted significant concessions from the bill’s sponsors.

The bill was originally written as a blanket ban, but the Senate added exemptions for rape and incest, which Driskill introduced as an amendment.

Amendments also erased some of the more controversial declarations in the bill’s “findings and purposes” section, including statements that the Legislature could interpret the Wyoming Constitution and that life begins at conception.

Legal experts have said that the assertions that the Legislature can interpret the constitution alongside the courts would likely run afoul of the separation-of-powers principles laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, also successfully removed language that would have allowed Rodriguez-Williams or other co-sponsors of the bill to intervene and defend it in potential court cases.

The Senate’s changes will now have to be reconciled by the House.

Case told his fellow senators that the changes made the bill similar the trigger ban the Legislature passed last year. He argued that passing the bill may actually set the state back by effectively wiping out the previous trigger law and restarting the legal battles that have held up the ban for months.

“To be honest, I suspect we would pass any bill that attempted to prevent abortions in any way,” he said. “I think that’s why we’ve got this piece of legislation today.”

The bill was meant to react to the ongoing litigation that has suspended last year’s abortion ban and hedge off potential lawsuits. However, the new ban could also have a tangible and significant impact for women in Wyoming.

The bill would separate abortion from “health care” in state law, said Frederick Harrison, a Cheyenne lawyer who represents the anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life and who worked with the sponsors to draft the bill. Harrison is a former lawmaker.

The idea that abortion is a form of health care has powered the current lawsuit in state court that aims to strike down Wyoming’s 2022 trigger ban.

“Last year’s bill depends on the definition of abortion that was drafted into Wyoming law in 1977 and was a Roe vs. Wade definition, which confuses health care with abortion,” Harrison said. “The new bill HB 152 differentiates between abortion, which is simply for the purposes of killing the fetus, and health care.”

“Abortion as defined in this act is not health care. Instead of being health care, abortion is the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby,” the bill reads.

The Star-Tribune was unable to reach reproductive rights groups for comment ahead of deadline.

Harrison said that the Life is a Human Right Act was much stronger constitutionally than last year’s trigger ban and it would better withstand lawsuits. He added that it would also have a more immediate effect.

“I could be wrong, but my prediction is we have a much better chance of prohibiting abortions right away,” he said.

