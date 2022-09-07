Sexually transmitted infection rates jump in Wyoming

Sexually transmitted infection rates jumped in Wyoming in 2021, new figures from the Department of Health show.

The state experienced a 33.5% increase in gonorrhea cases between 2020 and last year. It similarly saw a 35.5% rise in syphilis rates and a 23.6% increase in chlamydia infections.

Chlamydia is the most commonly diagnosed STI in Wyoming, with 982 cases reported so far this year, according to the health department. In comparison, there were 175 gonorrhea cases and 35 syphilis cases reported last year.

Testing for sexually transmitted infections was down in 2020 and 2021 -- when concern about COVID-19 caused some people to forgo medical care -- compared to previous years, according to the health department. That could have resulted in undiagnosed and untreated cases, which can result in more serious health problems.

“If left untreated, these infections can cause long-term pelvic or abdominal pain, an increased risk of getting HIV, infertility, pregnancy complications, stillbirth and infant death,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, in a statement.

Health officials in Wyoming stressed the importance of testing.

“While STIs sometimes make their presence known through symptoms like itching, burning, discharge or visible sores, most people have no symptoms,” said Leslie Fowler, the department's Communicable Disease Prevention Program manager.

Strategies to avoid sexually transmitted infections, according to the health department, include:

abstinence;

getting tested before starting a new sexual relationship;

asking partners ahead of time if they've been tested since their prior partner;

choosing lower-risk types of sexual contact;

correct condom use;

limiting the number of sexual partners; and

routine testing.

For more information on sexually transmitted infections, free condom resources and low- or no-cost testing, visit www.KnoWyo.org.