South Dakota lawmakers split over special session for relief

Haugaard said he had not yet heard back from Noem's office on a special session, but said there is “increasing momentum for that, certainly among the House members.”

He is also assembling listening sessions to hear from the public on how the money might be put to best use. Haugaard pointed out that businesses and individuals may be struggling in the coming months from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

But senators are unlikely to support a special session at this time, said Assistant Majority Leader Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican. They would rather take the time to make sure the money is put to best use.

The governor's office appears confident that Congress will come together to pass another coronavirus relief package.

“We still have plenty of time,” Noem's spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said, claiming that the “vast majority” of lawmakers don't want a special session.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty makes it difficult to determine who needs financial help and how to get the money to them, said Minority Leader Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.

“The rules keep changing on how we can spend that money,” he said, giving the example of how schools don't know how much further federal funding they will receive.