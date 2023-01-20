State's school vaccine rules to remain in place after lawmakers revise bill

Wyoming’s childhood vaccination requirements will remain in place after lawmakers Friday removed language in a bill that would have abolished the state’s existing rules on immunizations for diseases such as measles and polio.

Lawmakers also rejected an attempt to criminalize mask, vaccine and testing mandates.

After doing so, the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee advanced a bill to the full chamber Friday that would bar “mask, vaccine and testing discrimination” and prevent public and private entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, masks or testing.

Freshman Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, sponsored House Bill 66 alongside more than a dozen state representatives and Sens. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, and Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.

Testifying before the committee Ward shared a story of being denied a sports physical for her daughter in Casper after declining to wear a mask at a medical facility. “I couldn’t believe this was still a thing in Wyoming in 2022,” she said.

Sitting beside Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, the chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, Ward portrayed vaccine mandates and the ongoing mask requirements of some medical facilities in Wyoming as tyrannical.

In addition to governmental entities, Ward’s vaccine and mask discrimination ban would apply to private enterprises such as hospitals, negating any COVID-19 precautions they choose to take.

“When I walked door-to-door this election cycle, I promised to protect the individual liberty of my constituents and I will do my utmost to deliver on that promise,” Ward said.

Business rights vs. individual rights

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, pointed out that Ward’s bill infringed on the rights of private businesses. “We are talking about restricting one group of people’s rights to allow a certain group to do what they want,” he said.

Ward countered that the bill was only meant to apply to mask wearing for communicable diseases, but she argued that the rights of individuals usurped those of businesses and other organizations in the private sector.

“I am prioritizing the right of the individual over the right of businesses,” she said.

Two days of public testimony were mixed. Lawmakers and the broader public largely supported the bill while businesses, schools and other organizations lobbied against it.

The most vocal opposition took aim at a provision within the bill that would have eliminated all childhood vaccine requirements in Wyoming, including those necessary for attending schools and child care facilities.

Currently, Wyoming children must receive vaccinations against a dozen diseases, including polio, measles and mumps.

Boyd Brown, the director of the member engagement for the Wyoming School Boards Association, asked the committee to strike the section on vaccines. He told members that childhood vaccines were in no way associated with the COVID-19 precautions the bill targeted.

Opposition against removing childhood vaccine requirements was so fierce that Ward took to asking critics if maintaining those standards would make the bill more acceptable.

Some answered favorably while others said it would do little to persuade them to support the bill.

Ward ultimately added an amendment to the bill striking any mention of childhood vaccines.

Financial impact debated

A number of those who testified also expressed concern about the financial impact the bill would have since federal dollars for organizations like hospitals can be tied to implementing public health measures.

Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, told lawmakers the state would have to replace “a staggering amount” of funding for hospitals, more than $1 billion, if the bill forced medical facilities to no longer comply with federal rules.

Backers of the bill maintained that prohibiting mask and vaccine discrimination was a matter of principle.

Bear depicted the bill as needed to push back against the federal government with unclear financial consequences for Wyoming.

For others, a belief in the absolute autonomy of each Wyomingite drove their support.

“It comes down this: it is still not my responsibility to care for their health. It’s every individual’s responsibility to care for their own health,” said Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper. “I don’t think we want to cross that line and say, ‘Well, I’m doing this for them.’ No, individuals have to take that responsibility on their own.”

After more than two hours of testimony, the labor committee voted 5-4 to move the vaccine and mask discrimination ban to the House floor, but not before Yin added a successful amendment that gutted the bill of any punishments, which included a misdemeanor charge, $750 fine and up to six months in prison.

<&rule>

PHOTOS: Opening day of the 67th Wyoming Legislative Session 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins