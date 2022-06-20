State's top health official recommends COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

Wyoming's state health officer is advising parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 after federal regulators recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday endorsed the vaccines for little kids. Prior to then, COVID vaccines were only available to children as young as 5.

The recommendation makes about 35,000 Wyoming kids eligible for the vaccine, according to census data.

"I encourage Wyoming parents to choose vaccination for their children," State Health Officer Alexia Harrist said in a statement. "We have certainly seen some children become very ill due to the virus and we also know they can spread COVID-19 to others who may be especially vulnerable to the virus and its effects."

Parents should reach out to local public health offices or other approved vaccine providers to get the shot, the health department says.

A Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman said last week the agency was gearing up to begin offering vaccines for little kids beginning this week. The vaccines are available on a walk-in basis on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccines for older children have been available in Wyoming and the rest of the U.S. since November. But data kept by the Wyoming Department of Health shows children are being vaccinated at much lower rates here than adults.

Less than 14% of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated in Wyoming since November, according to figures that run through June 13. Roughly a third of adolescents, meanwhile, have been vaccinated.

In comparison, 55% of adults and 75% of seniors have gotten the shot. Adults shots were available months earlier.

The health department noted that millions of older children and adults nationwide have been safely vaccinated. Vaccines for younger kids were only approved after a clinical trial involving thousands of children.

The new approval comes amid another rise in COVID cases across the country, driven primarily by an omicron subvariant.

Star-Tribune staff writer Maya Shimizu Harris contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.