Teton County group to offer antibody testing program

JACKSON (WNE) — A new group is planning to offer antibody testing starting next week.
The news came in a press release Thursday when the group, Test Teton Now, announced it would start offering the service on April 30 through private healthcare clinics.
Test Teton Now is moving ahead with a test made by a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc., Covaxx, the same company St. John’s Hospital originally planned to work with and abandoned. Its test has not been FDA approved.
Extherid Biosciences, a local lab, will be processing the tests.
In contrast to RT-PCR testing, which is usually done with a nasal swab and tests for active infection with COVID-19, antibody testing requires a blood sample and does not test for active disease.
As Director of Health Jodie Pond, Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell and St. John's CEO Paul Beaupre noted in a letter last week, antibody tests also do not confer information about an individual's immunity to COVID-19. Test Teton Now repeated that message in its press release.
The presence or absence of antibodies to COVID-19 "does not mean an individual is immune," the release states.
Testing through Test Teton Now will be available for people who are 18 and older for $75 per person. It will be provided free to first responders and individuals who cannot afford testing.
The new group's goal is to test between and 8,000 and 9,000 people to "better understand the spread of COVID-19 in and around the Tetons," according to its website.
