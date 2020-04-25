Teton County group to offer antibody testing program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON (WNE) — A new group is planning to offer antibody testing starting next week.

The news came in a press release Thursday when the group, Test Teton Now, announced it would start offering the service on April 30 through private healthcare clinics.

Test Teton Now is moving ahead with a test made by a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc., Covaxx, the same company St. John’s Hospital originally planned to work with and abandoned. Its test has not been FDA approved.

Extherid Biosciences, a local lab, will be processing the tests.

In contrast to RT-PCR testing, which is usually done with a nasal swab and tests for active infection with COVID-19, antibody testing requires a blood sample and does not test for active disease.

As Director of Health Jodie Pond, Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell and St. John's CEO Paul Beaupre noted in a letter last week, antibody tests also do not confer information about an individual's immunity to COVID-19. Test Teton Now repeated that message in its press release.

The presence or absence of antibodies to COVID-19 "does not mean an individual is immune," the release states.