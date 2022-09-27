Two more monkeypox cases confirmed in Wyoming

New cases of monkeypox have been found in Natrona and Campbell counties, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. They were confirmed within the last few days.

The two new cases — one in a Natrona County man and another in a Campbell County man — bring the total monkeypox case count in Wyoming up to four. The cases are unconnected and there isn’t significant increased risk to local communities right now, according to the health department.

Wyoming’s first case of monkeypox was found in August in a Laramie County male. Up until then, Wyoming had been the only state in the nation without a case of the disease. The second was confirmed in a Teton County man later that month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency on Aug. 4. There are now 25,341 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection from a virus of the same name. It’s related to smallpox but has milder symptoms. It’s not related to chickenpox.

The disease is usually characterized by a rash and can come with other symptoms like a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It’s not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it often spreads through intimate contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most cases are among men who have sexual contact with other men. Although rarely fatal, the disease can be painful and cause serious illness in some people.

People can reduce monkeypox risk by watching out for rashes or lesions, limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners and using condoms, which may provide some protection against the disease but might not prevent all exposure. People who have recently had monkeypox symptoms shouldn’t have sex and should see a health care provider, according to the department of health.

The following adults can get pre-exposure monkeypox vaccines if they live or work in Wyoming:

men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year; and

sex workers (of any sex).

Eligible adults who want the vaccine should contact the public health office in their area. A list of public health offices is available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/. People can also call the Wyoming Department of Health at (307) 777-6004 for help.