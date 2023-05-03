When the Wyoming Legislature’s interim health committee met for the first time in Casper last week, its priorities were set.

The panel would discuss bolstering Wyoming’s EMS and firefighter workforce and funding for emergency services, including creating a licensing program for behavioral emergency technicians. Lawmakers would review long-term and nursing care, tackling the cost of services and studying the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which was eliminated during recent budget cuts. They would also dissect health insurance issues.

Met by resistance, those plans quickly unraveled.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee shot down the licensing program for behavioral emergency technicians and barely approved by a 7-6 vote a request to draft a bill that would make EMS an essential service in Wyoming. Both votes came during the first morning of the two-day meeting.

At the same time, Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, asked the committee to add “medical freedom,” which included prohibitions on vaccine and mask rules, as a new interim topic. Her motion to request the Legislature’s Management Council add the topic failed by a slim 7-6 vote. Ward has been an ardent critic of regulations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of three interim health committee meetings showed how little the members of the state’s leading health policy body agree and the gulf that exists between their priorities. One wing of the committee is committed to limiting government intervention and spending, while the other takes a more pragmatic approach to addressing Wyoming’s health and workforce issues. The lack of shared ground among the panel’s members has created gridlock and led to inaction unusual for interim legislative committees.

After lawmakers voted to advance discussion of EMS funding, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the co-chair of the committee, quipped, “We’ll have something to do at our June meeting.”

Lacking consensus

Even before the interim health committee met last week, there was little agreement among members on the direction for the panel.

The group heard dozens of ideas when it was considering the interim topics it would pursue. When asked to rank them, the committee had to go down the list to find any agreement between lawmakers, Zwonitzer told Management council in March.

Ward’s proposal to discuss “medical freedom” was one of those that originally did not make the cut. A handful of hard-line conservative lawmakers coalesced around three or four topics, but the rest of the committee did not rank them as a priority, Zwonitzer said in an interview.

Ward said in an email that she continued to push for the committee to discuss banning vaccine and testing mandates because there are still concerns among those she represents.

“Just a few days ago folks contacted me because their daughter cannot finish her dental hygiene degree because the school requires so-called vaccination for COVID-19,” Ward said. “My own daughter wants to go into nursing but refuses to be injected with experimental gene therapy, which appears to be required for nursing programs. It is despicable that this is still ‘a thing’ in Wyoming.”

Ward found support from almost half of those on the committee, but ultimately her proposal could not overcome the majority that was needed. Ward herself was on the other end of a thin majority when she voted to kill the behavioral emergency technicians licensing program.

The program would have been modeled after one in Utah, and it would have provided emergency responders with training to better help those who are experiencing mental health crises. Andi Summerville, the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Centers, told the committee that the goal of the program was to more directly connect people with mental health resources while stemming the flow of people with mental health concerns to jails and hospitals.

Zwonitzer and co-chair Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, informed lawmakers that interim committees typically request the Legislative Service Office draft a bill or provide more information so that the panel can continue discussing the issues with which it has been charged. Throughout the session, the two reminded members that voting to advance draft bills and discussion of the interim topics did not prevent them from killing any bills at a future meeting.

“Most committees I’ve been on it’s a pretty simple, ‘Let’s have LSO draft a bill,’” Zwonitzer said.

But Ward and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, were vocal in their opposition and rallied lawmakers to prevent the topic from moving forward. Ward argued that Wyoming already has challenges filling EMS positions, so it should not add the licensing program.

In an email, Ward reinforced her stance. “I do think behavioral health is not the proper role of government,” she said.

The distance between hard-line conservative and more moderate lawmakers and the growth of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, which advocates for less government intervention and spending, has produced a stasis in the interim health committee. With a clear divide and at least one topic already off the table, it’s unclear how much the panel will be able to achieve over its next two meetings.

The upcoming budget session has also made it more difficult for the interim health committee since any non-budgetary bills will require a two-thirds majority to be introduced. As a voting bloc, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus will likely have the power to stop bills from reaching that threshold, Zwonitzer said.

“When the Freedom Caucus members of my committee kind of say, ‘Hey, we don’t even want to pursue this,’ it makes it difficult to say, ‘Full steam ahead,’ knowing that if we do all this work and spend time and effort on it they’re likely to not vote to get it introduced,” he said.

Unusual procedure

Interim committees usually follow the same pattern.

The first meeting serves as an information session where interest groups and the public can share their input and lawmakers can learn about the interim topics they are considering. In subsequent sessions, the panel narrows down its focus and fine-tunes the bills that it plans to bring forward at the next legislative session.

“Often there’s a preliminary draft that’s looked at the second meeting and then a final draft at the third meeting,” said Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper. “The nature of the meetings changes from information gathering to, ‘OK, can we develop a consensus on what we want to do on this?”

The decision by lawmakers to object to the behavioral emergency technicians program during the first meeting was an unusual move that Zwonitzer called “mildly surprising.”

“It’s pretty rare for committees to debate issues before we’ve even seen wording in front of us. Most of the time there’s kind of agreement: Let’s put something in writing that we can actually debate and then we can decide we don’t like it or we can amend it to something that moves the ball down the field,” he said. “But when you refuse to put a ball on the field or to even start the game, it’s like why are we wasting taxpayer dollars even meeting if we’re going to stop everything at the beginning stages?”

Zwonitzer attributed the atypical process in part to lawmaker education. Six of the nine members on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee were freshman lawmakers in 2023 and are experiencing their first interim. But freshman in the Legislature are also increasingly vocal and want to more influence, he said.

Precedent and tradition guide lawmaking in Wyoming. While they can seem onerous, Zwonitzer has come to appreciate them in his nearly two-decade career as a lawmaker.

“You realize the process works efficiently the way it needs to work,” he said.

The interim health committee will have two more meetings in June and September to try to find a consensus and work bills ahead of the 2024 legislative session. Zwonitzer said that fewer topics passed the first session than he would have hoped, but the panel will still have issues to tackle.

EMS funding and prior authorization, the process by which health insurance companies approve treatments for patients, will be among those the panel will continue to consider.

Heading into the interim, Zwonitzer had few expectations for any groundbreaking bills, he said. He tempered any lofty expectations following the health committee’s first meeting.

“While it’s not functioning as smoothly as we’ve been going historically with the large number of freshmen and the learning curve of a brand new committee, we’re actually doing probably pretty good compared to where we could be,” Zwonitzer said.