Lawmakers often say that everyone wants the same things: to be happy and healthy, to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

Differences arise, though, in lawmakers understanding of what exactly that means and how to best go about making those wants a reality. Debates in the Wyoming Legislature around the matter of abortion, as well as the questions those discussions elicit about how Wyoming should support its people, illustrate those differences.

Earlier this month, lawmakers passed the Life is a Human Right Act, a new abortion ban bill that aims to end abortion sooner than Wyoming’s current trigger law, which is being challenged in court. With the trigger law at least temporarily blocked, abortion up to fetal viability remains legal in Wyoming for now.

The Life is a Human Right Act wouldn’t be substantially different from House Bill 92 — last year’s abortion trigger ban. The act as it emerged from the Legislature is meant to supersede the legal challenges that House Bill 92 has faced, though it also adds reporting requirements for abortions in cases of rape and incest and states that the procedure “is not health care” — an assertion that’s likely to be decided by the courts. The bill as originally written would have erased rape and incest exceptions and provided greater authority to the Legislature to interfere in legal challenges to the bill. But lawmakers stripped out those provisions.

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, the bill’s sponsor, has said that the legislation is meant to go beyond protecting the unborn — that it’s also about supporting women.

“Essentially what the Life is a Human Right Act does is it confirms that the people of Wyoming, through their elected representatives, have made clear that they believe life is a human right, that women deserve real support,” Rodriguez-Williams told the House Judiciary Committee in early February.

“My colleagues and I that have cosponsored this bill want to preserve the lives of the most vulnerable while ensuring that women have real support.”

While proponents of the bill have argued that abortion itself is a trauma and that, therefore, women are better off if the service is banned altogether, House Bill 152 doesn’t include any other provisions specifically aimed at supporting women. Because of that, Rodriguez-Williams’ assertion that sponsors of House Bill 152 want to ensure that women have real support falls flat for some lawmakers.

“I don’t see how banning abortion is supporting [women] in any way, shape or form,” Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza, who has adamantly advocated for access to abortion and other reproductive health services, told the Star-Tribune. “It would be one thing if the bill said, ‘We’re banning abortion, and in place of it, you have access to free health care and child care services.’ But that’s not what the bill says.”

If numbers are any indication, Wyoming women — and particularly mothers — could benefit from more support.

The gender wage gap in Wyoming persists, with women earning $0.75 to every dollar that men earn, according to the 2022 Wyoming Women’s Foundation wage gap report. In the realm of health care, the Wyoming Community Foundation’s 2022 report shows that 24% of women received less than adequate prenatal care in 2020. Low birth weights and preterm deliveries increased slightly the same year from 2011, and maternal mortality also rose from 2018. Labor and delivery services in Wyoming are at risk too; last year, two hospitals in the state cut these services because of their inability to keep up with costs.

The meaning of “real support” for women — and more generally for families — varies among lawmakers. (Rodriguez-Williams has not responded to requests for comment from the Star-Tribune to explain what she envisions as being “real support” for women.)

Some lawmakers who sponsored House Bill 152 think that it should be up to families and local communities to provide that support independent of the government. They emphasize strong, traditional families, local and religious connections and personal responsibility. They’re generally averse to expanding government social programs tied to federal dollars. They believe that many of the challenges women face can be traced back to a “breakdown of family,” as Lingle Republican Sen. Cheri Steinmetz put it, and that reinforcing “families and marriages” could help alleviate those challenges.

Others think government programs are an important supplement where support and resources in families and local communities are lacking. Though lawmakers who lean toward this perspective often value personal responsibility as well, they believe that providing government support for those who struggle — with the goal of helping them achieve greater independence — has rippling social benefits.

The divide in these strains of thought is evident in lawmakers’ varied votes this session on legislation designed to help women and families.

For instance, 29 of the 36 sponsors of the Life is a Human Right Act voted against House Bill 4 — legislation that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers from two months to a year. Gov. Mark Gordon signed that legislation into law last week.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid covered low-income moms for 60 days after delivery. Roughly 70% of these women lost Medicaid eligibility after the 60-day postpartum period, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. But that postpartum Medicaid coverage was temporarily extended to one year after delivery during the pandemic. The 2022 Wyoming Community Foundation report states that 31 Wyoming women made claims for serious medical conditions, and 561 made claims for mental health care, as a result of the extended postpartum coverage.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gordon, who also signed last year’s abortion trigger ban into law, touted the passage of House Bill 4 as an “incredible achievement” and called it a “very strong pro-life bill.”

Others have also taken to describing the postpartum legislation as “pro-life,” co-opting a term that typically refers to anti-abortion sentiment and upsetting some anti-abortion lawmakers. Casper Republican Rep. Jeanette Ward, a staunch anti-abortion freshman lawmaker, criticized a member of the public who testified in support of House Bill 4 for using the term to describe the legislation.

“I don’t think we should use ‘pro-life’ as a justification to expand entitlement programs,” Ward said at a January committee meeting.

The use of the “pro-life” label to describe House Bill 4 perhaps illustrates the irony some see when lawmakers who voted for House Bill 152 — legislation that sponsors say is meant to save lives — didn’t also vote for House Bill 4, which in a broad sense has a similar objective.

“To me, if you’re pro-life, you’ve got to be pro-birth, and you’ve got to be pro-humans. We’ve got to take care of each other,” Evanston Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler told the Star-Tribune. Schuler, who cosponsored House Bill 152, voted in support of the postpartum Medicaid extension bill, as well as this year’s broader Medicaid expansion legislation, which again failed to clear the Legislature.

“We can’t just say we’re going to take care of the little baby and then once it’s born say, ‘See ya, bye!’”

Nevertheless, many anti-abortion lawmakers voted against House Bill 4. That discrepancy goes back to the belief among some House Bill 152 proponents that support for women should come from outside of the government — from families, friends, religious communities and other local organizations. That kind of support, Steinmetz told the Star-Tribune, trumps any assistance that an “impersonal” government can give.

Schuler doesn’t believe those resources are always sufficient.

“If you’ve got that kind of support in those areas, that’s lovely,” she said. “But unfortunately, we know that that’s not available for everybody. So that’s when we we need to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps and do what we can to try to improve their lives.”

Some anti-abortion advocates have pointed to one alternative resource to government programs in the maternal health care realm: pregnancy resource centers.

There are about a dozen such centers across the state. They don’t promote or offer abortions, but generally provide some counseling and limited health services, like pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. Rodriguez-Williams, the sponsor of House Bill 152, is herself the executive director of the Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center, which is run by a “Christ-centered ministry” and has locations in Cody and Powell.

House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, a Hulett Republican and cosponsor of House Bill 152, said he and his wife give a “substantial amount of money” to such facilities, like the Women’s Resource Center in Gillette and the Bella Pregnancy Resource Center in Spearfish, South Dakota. He was among lawmakers who voted against the postpartum Medicaid extension bill.

“We are trying to give money to things that are going to create a family, that are going to create something stable for that little person,” Neiman, who unsuccessfully tried to intervene alongside Rodriguez-Williams in the lawsuit challenging the current abortion trigger ban, told the Star-Tribune.

“I like those types of support mechanisms, because it’s not that we’re just gonna pay forever. We’re going to help you get on your feet, we’re going to help you try to get your feet underneath you, and we’re going to help you realize that you can do this, we’re going to help you realize that you have the capacity to be a responsible parent.”

Like the Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center, many of these facilities are run by Christian organizations. Some lawmakers, like Provenza, are skeptical about relying on such centers as a main support for mothers, given that they’re built around religious views not everyone subscribes to. She said some of her constituents have visited pregnancy resource centers accidentally and left “feeling judged and belittled.”

“There are people who are going to be in these crises that want to go seek religious help. That’s fine. I support them in doing that. But for those that aren’t, what are they supposed to do?”

Those who support these centers assert that their Christian bent doesn’t impact the quality of care they give to each patient. As Neiman put it, “the door is wide open to anybody that needs help.” Wyoming Family Alliance President Nathan Winters, a former lawmaker who lobbied in support of House Bill 152, had a similar view.

“Historically — you’ll find this to be true throughout the centuries — Christians care very, very deeply about people. So it’s not an attempt to push religion on anyone. It’s genuinely an attempt to help the mom and the baby,” Winters told the Star-Tribune.

It appears that at least one of these centers does try to bring Christianity to patients. Sawyer Poitra, CEO of the Gillette Women’s Resource Center, said at an October fundraising event that the center evangelizes and therefore doesn’t seek steady government funding, County 17 News reported.

“We know that Jesus is the real answer that so many are looking for when they walk through our doors,” Poitra said at the October event.

***

As Neiman said, one thing that appeals to him about pregnancy resource centers is that they try to help people become self sufficient and take personal responsibility.

“Freedom is awesome. But with freedom comes responsibility,” Neiman said. “I think we as a society have just kind of taken that and thrown it out the window, and we’re just kind of standing there waiting for somebody else to pick up the pieces.”

People have different stances on how much government should be allowed to step in and help; enabling people to become self sufficient seems to be a common objective.

“On a broader sentiment, our mission is to invest in the economic self sufficiency of women,” said Rebekah Hazelton, director of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation. “It’s similar to the sentiments that are put forward by other people who maybe don’t share our same views on policies. But like I said, sometimes you do need a little bit of support to get to where you can be self sufficient.”

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation doesn’t have a stance on House Bill 152 in particular, though it opposed House Bill 109, legislation that would ban chemical abortions in Wyoming. Gordon has yet to take action on House Bill 109, which cleared the Legislature earlier this month.

Hazelton said the foundation’s main focus this year was to push the passage of the postpartum Medicaid extension bill and advocate for access to contraception and childcare.

There weren’t any bills this year that focused in particular on providing more access to contraception.

Schuler, the Republican senator from Evanston, along with Laramie Democrat Sen. Chris Rothfuss, tried to add an $140,000 appropriation to the supplemental budget bill to provide greater access to intrauterine devices, or IUDs. But that amendment was shot down. On the House side, Provenza, the Laramie Democrat, tried to pass a budget amendment to fund outreach efforts to increase the use of long-acting reversible contraceptives like IUDs. That amendment also failed.

Childcare didn’t fair much better. There were several bills this session that aimed specifically to increase access to childcare services in Wyoming — a state where more than a third of families live in “childcare deserts,” according to the Wyoming Community Foundation’s 2022 report.

Four bills related to expanding child care in Wyoming came up this session: one sponsored by Green River Republican Rep. Scott Heiner, and three by Jackson Democrat Rep. Mike Yin. Only Heiner’s bill, which exempts some part-time preschool facilities from needing certification, with some sideboard restrictions, made it into law this session.

***

Gordon hasn’t taken action yet on House Bill 152 and has until the end of this week to either sign or veto the bill. He could also let the legislation become law without his signature. Regardless of what the governor decides to do, it’s likely that abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for some time while court challenges over banning the procedure unfold.

Meanwhile, lawmakers will continue to grapple over how much the government should be involved in the lives of Wyomingites, where extra support should be extended and where personal responsibility should kick in.

“That’s the tough part. Where’s the balance between what some people consider government overreach and government help?” Schuler, the Republican senator from Evanston, said. At the same time, she looks around and sees how the state spends government money on schools, on highways, on law enforcement. She sees that the government is in the lives of Wyomingites already.

“So if we have the resources, and we can help out, we should do it.”

