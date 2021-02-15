Wyoming Department of Health no longer updating COVID-19 numbers on Saturdays, holidays

No changes were made to Wyoming's COVID-19 figures Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

The state is no longer updating the numbers on Saturdays or holidays, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Sunday. (No cases were announced Saturday either.)

Previously, the state updated its COVID-19 data at 9 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The department will continue to update its numbers at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays.

The number of new infections in the state began to fall when counties — and later the state — introduced face mask mandates, and they have continued to decrease as coronavirus vaccines have been administered. As of Friday, the state had averaged 92.2 total new cases per day over the previous 10 days. That number had not been under 100 before last week since late September.

