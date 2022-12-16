Wyoming lawmakers move to extend Medicaid postpartum care

As maternal mortality rates in the U.S. have climbed, more than a thousand Wyoming mothers could see their postpartum care extended under new Medicaid legislation proposed by state lawmakers.

Under Wyoming Medicaid, qualifying mothers are limited to 60 days of postpartum coverage. But following the federal government’s public health emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a slight boost in federal funding for the state, Wyoming mothers have seen their coverage extended.

The American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021 allows states to extend postpartum coverage for Medicaid enrollees, and the legislation proposed by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee would extend postpartum coverage for mothers from 60 days to a year, allowing them to further access care such as postpartum checkups, screenings, assistance with breastfeeding and a range of behavioral health services.

The extension would last until 2027 and cost the state an estimated $3.8 million per year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, with roughly equal funds coming from the state general fund and federal funds.

“We want to do all we can to make sure that [the] child is successful early in life, and part of that is ensuring the mother has access to proper resources,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the incoming chairman of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

The extension of postpartum Medicaid benefits would address a significant gap in health care in Wyoming.

Roughly a third of mothers who give birth in Wyoming are covered by Medicaid. Before the pandemic led to extended benefits, approximately 70% of those women lost their health insurance at the end of Wyoming Medicaid’s 60-day postpartum limit, according to a report from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office.

“Even if they’re still eligible [for Medicaid] in another way that disruption in insurance leads to people not getting the adequate visits that they need or has them push off medical complications that snowball and get worse,” said Marissa Carpio, advocacy coordinator for the Wyoming Women’s Foundation.

During postpartum, women face a number of potential health complications, including infection, stroke and cardiovascular disease, as well as mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety. Suicidality among pregnant and postpartum women has also increased in the U.S., according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at least one-third of maternal deaths occur during the postpartum period, which can last up to six months. From 2018 to 2020, maternal deaths in the U.S. increased from roughly 17 to 24 deaths per 100,000 live births, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show.

Though low numbers make it difficult to draw conclusions, three of the six women who died in Wyoming of pregnancy-related causes from 2018 to 2020 lost insurance coverage before their deaths, according to findings from Wyoming’s Maternity Mortality Review Committee.

The Wyoming Health Department estimates that 1,250 pregnant women would benefit from extended Medicaid postpartum coverage.

As Wyoming lawmakers continue considering the expansion of Medicaid to reach more residents, Kim Deti, the spokesperson for the health department, clarified that the postpartum bill is an extension of benefits for women already covered by Medicaid and does not expand the program to reach pregnant women who do not currently qualify.

Wyoming would join 27 other states that have already extended postpartum Medicaid care, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on national health issues and health policy.

In touting the legislation, Carpio emphasized the need for Wyoming mothers to access care beyond their initial recovery.

“If you’ve ever had a child, you know that you just don’t bounce right back at 60 days,” Carpio said. “There’s actually a lot of health issues that arise during pregnancy and they can’t be resolved in those 60 days.”