Wyoming Medicaid expansion again goes before lawmakers

Some things just don’t change.

After years of futile efforts, Wyoming lawmakers will once again consider expanding Medicaid when they convene in Cheyenne starting next week.

Health care advocacy groups continue to push for the legislation, which would see thousands of Wyoming residents gain health care coverage under the umbrella of Medicaid. But they face an uphill battle once again.

Under legislation sponsored by the Revenue Committee, nearly all Wyoming adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level would be eligible for Medicaid.

In 2021, a single adult who made less than $18,000 would qualify for the program, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health care policy nonprofit.

A January 2022 analysis from the Wyoming Department of Health estimates the state would enroll somewhere between 12,000 and 27,000 new Medicaid members in the first two years of the program.

The Department of Health is currently working to update its Medicaid expansion report, but the agency does not expect any significant changes to its enrollment projections, Kim Deti, the spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said in an email.

The federal government would cover the overwhelming majority of the funding for expanded Medicaid, contributing nearly $230 million over the first three years with an additional $54 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in the first two years of the program.

Wyoming would be on the hook for $8.25 million from the state general fund for the first year and $13.75 million in state funds for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, according to an analysis prepared by the Department of Health and the Wyoming Legislative Service Office.

However, the state would actually see state general fund spending decrease by $18.75 million in the first year and $13.25 in the second year of the expansion because of the American Rescue Plan Act contributions from the federal government, which are tied to expanding Medicaid.

“I’ve been in the [State] Senate eight years now and there’s never been a time I voted against it. It’s that important to our well-being in Wyoming, to our economy, and frankly, right now, it’s actually a net positive income maker,” said State Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, a member of the Senate Revenue Committee.

History of rejection

For years, Wyoming lawmakers have balked at broadening eligibility for Medicaid.

In the most recent attempt last year, legislation similar to what’s proposed by the Revenue Committee failed multiple times.

Wyoming is now the only state in the West that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility after South Dakota voters bypassed state lawmakers with a ballot measure in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The majority of voters in Pappas’ district want to expand Medicaid, and the benefits are clear, he said.

“In my mind, it’s always been logical to expand Medicaid to bring the 20,000 people that can’t get coverage because of their economic situation into the pool, because if we bring them in, their health will be better and they’ll be productive citizens in our economy instead of being sick,” Pappas said.

Uncompensated care

Even with little success, health care advocacy groups continue to push for the state to expand Medicaid, not only because of the benefits for those who would obtain coverage, but also for medical providers.

Wyoming’s hospitals provide between $120 and $130 million of uncompensated care each year, said Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, which can be particularly significant for rural hospitals.

“We’ve seen examples in surrounding states where, by expanding Medicaid, their small hospitals that have been struggling have actually had net gains and actually have profit margins for the first time,” Boley said.

Montana is one of those states.

In the two years following the state’s expansion of Medicaid in 2016, uncompensated medical care for hospitals decreased by roughly half. It also generated billions in new economic activity and employment increased, according to state reports.

Medicaid payments still lag behind the costs for many health care providers, such as nursing homes, but they make a difference, Boley said.

“When you compare getting paid something to getting paid nothing, it’s still a step in the right direction,” he said.

The Wyoming Medical Society has also been vocal about its support for Medicaid. But while the group, which represents Wyoming’s physicians, highlights many of the same benefits as other advocacy groups, it also points to a much larger issue facing the state.

Amid an ongoing shortage of health care providers, expanding Medicaid can help the state attract and retain the doctors and nurses it needs, said Sheila Bush, executive director of the Wyoming Medical Society.

Medical residents who are from Wyoming and who are training in the state want to practice where patients can access the care they need, she said.

“They want to go and get the very best training and return to a state that has demonstrated a commitment to health care and to taking care of people,” Bush said.

Wyoming is also an outlier in how it funds its residency programs for doctors. It is the only state in the country that does not use federal funds to support its training for burgeoning doctors, Bush said.

“Our residency programs are solely funded with state general fund[s] and with revenues they generate on the clinic side,” she said. “Expanding Medicaid has a really dramatic effect in helping to support and fund those training programs.”

Amid stagnant efforts over the last decade, AARP Wyoming is maintaining hope that this year might be different.

Along with a handful of other organizations, AARP Wyoming funded a 2021 survey that looked at the reception of Wyoming voters to expanding Medicaid. The survey conducted by New Bridge Strategy, a Republican research group, found that Wyoming voters largely supported expanding the public health insurance program.

“What we found out is actually two thirds of those surveyed support expanding Medicaid coverage to Wyoming residents,” said Tom Lacock, the associate state director of communications and state advocacy for AARP Wyoming. “When you break that out by party, it’s actually 58% of Republicans supported expansion of Medicaid.”

Still, proponents of the legislation will face the usual uphill battle and then some.

An emboldened Wyoming Freedom Caucus is looking to push the Legislature further to the right, and the group has vowed to block expanding health care.

For the Wyoming Hospital Association and other advocacy groups, all they do is continue to work to change the minds of lawmakers.

“I’m hopeful that the bill be considered, but I realize the path forward is difficult,” Boley said. “We’re going to be out front advocating for it like we have been for almost the last decade.”