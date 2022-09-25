Wyoming obesity rates are relatively low. Experts still want to improve.

Over the nine years that Dr. Shelley Springer has been in practice as a Casper pediatrician, she’s seen illnesses associated with adult obesity showing up in children of younger and younger ages.

“In the field of pediatrics, increasing childhood obesity is an increasing concern across the country,” Springer, who works at Casper Children’s Center, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affected roughly 15 million kids between 2017 and 2020. And COVID-19 only made the problem worse, as kids had less opportunity to exercise and more opportunity to fall into the temptation of unhealthy eating habits.

“I just kind of stayed at home and played with my toys,” Ella Usrey, a third-grader at Crest Hill Elementary, said. “We normally didn’t do a lot.”

A 2021 CDC study found that, among a cohort of over 400,000 kids ages 2-19 years, body weights roughly doubled during the pandemic compared to a pre-pandemic period. Those who were already overweight and younger kids experienced the largest increases.

But Wyoming has actually fared pretty well compared to other states when it comes to childhood obesity rates. The prevalence of obesity in the state has been lower than U.S. averages for the past four years, according to the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children’s Health. That’s also true among 2- to 4-year-olds in the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), with the prevalence of obesity among these kids being significantly less than U.S. averages since 2008. On other measures, like the number of kids who get the CDC’s recommended 60 minutes of exercise a day, Wyoming is also ahead of nationwide averages.

But Springer said that obesity among kids is still an issue in the local community, although she said it’s hard to know how much the pandemic has exacerbated the problem.

“We’re still seeing a lot of obesity in general, but Wyoming being a very active state, we’re not seeing as much as urban areas,” Casper pediatrician Melissa Knudson said, adding that she hasn’t noticed much change in her personal practice. Pediatricians at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center also said they haven’t experienced more kids coming in with weight issues, according to the hospital’s spokesperson. Knudson surmised that could be because Wyoming schools weren’t closed for very long during the pandemic.

But Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said that the state doesn’t conduct some of the surveys that other states do to examine health factors, so it may be that it’s just hard to see what’s really going on.

In 2016, for example, Wyoming stopped using the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, part of which is meant to monitor diet and exercise, because some lawmakers didn’t like questions on the survey that asked about students’ sexual history, whether they’ve been sexually assaulted and whether they use contraceptives. In 2020, some lawmakers tried to push an amendment to bring the survey back, but the House killed that effort.

“It’s entirely a political subject, unfortunately,” Bloom said.

And then there’s the Wyoming Prevention Needs Assessment, which mostly looks at substance abuse issues but also includes some health questions. School districts can choose whether or not to participate in the survey. Bloom said Natrona County School District opted out of the survey in 2018 and doesn’t have plans to start up again, so that data won’t be available for the foreseeable future. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department itself also does not collect data on childhood obesity.

Even though the data that’s available shows Wyoming isn’t doing too bad, the state is still focusing on preventing childhood obesity and promoting healthier lifestyles. There’s the federally funded Fresh Fruits and Vegetables program, for instance, which gives K-6 kids healthier snack options at school. Carla Bankes, state director of the education department’s child nutrition programs, said those snacks can include unusual produce that a lot of Wyoming kids probably wouldn’t be exposed to otherwise, like starfruit and yellow watermelon.

“It does take away a little bit of class time to get them this healthy snack, but a lot of teachers in Wyoming realized, you know, I’m buying them Goldfish, I’m buying crackers for that midday when kids are kind of getting hungry,” Bankes said.

The University of Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program also supports kids’ health in schools, where 50% or more of the students get free or reduced lunches. The program primarily focuses on making healthy foods more accessible, whether that be through policy changes or by encouraging kids to grow gardens. Mindy Meuli, the program’s director, said the “goal is to help people make behavior changes.”

On a local level, Bloom said the Casper-Natrona County Health Department partnered with the city on a project to make built environments that encourage healthier lifestyles by, for example, providing sidewalks and trails.

Even with these efforts, though, it can be hard to turn things around. Springer estimated that among the patients whom she sends to a nutritionist for weight concerns, only about 10% to 15% of them actually follow through with a plan to make healthy lifestyle changes.

“You can’t just take a pill,” she said. “It’s hard to make lifestyle changes, it’s unpleasant.”

But she added that addressing obesity early on is important, because it has lasting effects on kids as they grow up.

“With kids, you have a unique opportunity to change their eating habits while they’re growing,” she said. “If you can help them learn healthy lifestyle habits, then you’ve made an impact for their long-term lives.”