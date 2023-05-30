Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

All of Wyoming’s pregnancy-related deaths are preventable and the state can do more to support pregnant women, mothers and families, a first-of-its-kind report says.

The Wyoming Department of Health published its inaugural maternal mortality report on May 3 along with a series of recommendations that suggest the state expand access to mental health and substance use services and address economic and social factors to improve the lives of pregnant women, new mothers and their children.

Wyoming women experience a handful of maternal deaths each year. From 2018 – 2020, the state recorded 12, according to the report, which was produced by the Utah-Wyoming Joint Maternal Mortality Review Committee, a cross-state group of public health experts, physicians, nurses and other health care providers and advocates who study maternal deaths in both states.

Of those dozen, half were pregnancy related, meaning that they were linked in one way or another to the woman’s pregnancy.

While 12 maternal deaths might seem like comparatively few, women account for less than half of Wyoming’s population and women of child-bearing age even less. At the same time, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. continues to climb after nearly doubling from 2018 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. is among the worst high-income countries in the world for maternal mortality with rates double, triple and in some cases 10 times higher than countries like Spain, Germany and Japan.

“Maternal mortality is kind of an overall marker of the health of a community. If we have our young mothers dying, that is not a place of where we want to be and we need to do something about it,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming’s state epidemiologist.

Five of Wyoming’s six pregnancy-related deaths occurred between 43 days and a year after delivery, backing up the arguments lawmakers and health groups made while pushing for extended Medicaid postpartum coverage, which Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law in March after fierce battles in both houses.

But the review committee’s most significant finding was that mental health was the most common cause of pregnancy-related deaths, while all six involved substance use to some degree. It also concluded that better prevention efforts would have had at least some chance of changing the outcome for the six women.

“Most of these deaths are happening after a woman gives birth. She’s back in the community. She’s at home, not in the hospital,” Harrist said. “There are opportunities here for these to be prevented.”

In some cases, the mothers relapsed. Others experienced postpartum depression, had a history of mental health conditions or lost their insurance coverage after delivering their babies. One of the mothers was pursuing treatment for a substance use disorder, but was told that she couldn’t access it in her community, according to the report.

“All six cases were impacted by lack of access/financial resources either through lack of access to mental health treatment, substance use treatment, access to primary care, or health insurance coverage,” the authors wrote.

To Andi Summerville, the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers (WAMHSAC), the report highlights the need to talk about mental health and substance use and their relationship with pregnancy.

Addiction, other substance use disorders and mental health concerns don’t end when a women gets pregnant. Pregnancy itself is connected to mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety, research shows. One 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry found that suicidality among pregnant and postpartum women has increased in recent years.

Part of the conversation needs to focus on improving access to mental health and substance use treatment for pregnant women, Summerville said. As part of its guidance, the review committee recommended that the Department of Family and WAMHSAC coordinate more closely with physicians and local mental health and substance use providers to ensure that pregnant women get the services they need. It also suggested the state fund universal home visiting for pregnant women, and develop and fund the growth of specialized mental health and substance providers in Wyoming.

But health care providers and the state also need to consider the socioeconomic factors that serve as barriers, Summerville said.

“We know in the mental health world that financial hardship or just the basic concern about how to pay a copay … will stop you from making an appointment,” she said. “It will stop you from showing up in an appointment that was made for you because you do not want to incur more financial hardship and you figure that you can just you can get through it. We know that unfortunately that’s not the best case. These women really need access.”

Among its more extensive recommendations, the review committee suggested that the state improve access to child care to reduce the burdens placed on pregnant women and mothers. Jen Davis, Gordon’s health and human services adviser, said the state needed to consider “social determinants of health,” the overarching term for everything beyond medical care that influences a person’s health, to meet the needs of pregnant women and their families and fill in the gaps that the maternal mortality report identified.

“We can’t change outcomes if we’re not addressing those social determinants as well,” she said.

Gordon’s Health Task Force has a subcommittee devoted to studying obstetrics and improving health care for pregnant women in Wyoming. That work alongside Gordon’s push for action on mental health is part of a shifting strategy to make the state more proactive and less reactive when it comes to health care, Davis said, which aligns with the maternal mortality review committee’s focus on prevention.

Lawmakers have also taken steps to address mental health and substance use concerns for pregnant women, largely by expanding access to mental health care for Wyomingites more broadly, but also in a few specific instances. During the last legislative session, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R–Kemmerer, sponsored a bill that overwhelmingly passed both houses requiring doctors and other health care providers to develop a “plan of safe care” along with parents for newborns exposed to prenatal drug or alcohol exposure.

Under the legislation, health care providers must refer family members to other services like substance use treatment alongside the infant.

“Mental health and substance abuse affects us all the way down to the unborn,” Baldwin said. “We’re doing it wrong.”

To ensure the health and care of newborns, Baldwin said the state needs to better address maternal health and issues like substance use. He rejected the arguments of other lawmakers that it’s not the place of the state to tackle and fund mental or maternal health, maintaining that the state has a duty to protect babies, including by improving maternal health. While the state has taken some action, it still has a long ways to go, he said.

While the Department of Health’s report identifies the causes and some of the solutions for maternal mortality, it doesn’t take into account the wide-raging impacts for Wyoming families. Harrist, Summerville and Davis spoke of the trauma and upheaval that accompanies the death of a pregnant women and mother, the effects of which are unmeasurable.

“Every death has a community ripple,” Summerville said. “And these are preventable deaths.”