Wyoming's two largest hospitals urge feds to reject Wyoming's air ambulance plan

Further on in the letter, the CEOs add that they “fear that the proposed waiver could limit access to (pediatric) care and threaten the health of Wyoming children.”

Wyoming’s two largest hospitals both have partnership agreements with Children’s, which operates the “only freestanding, Level One Pediatric Trauma Center in a seven-stage region,” according to the letter. As such, a significant amount of the Mountain West’s seriously sick or injured children land on Children’s helipad.

A public utility

The plan that the hospitals oppose was crafted by the Wyoming Health Department. It would essentially treat air ambulance traffic in Wyoming as a public utility, while expanding Medicaid in a limited capacity to cover all Wyomingites’ air ambulance flights. The state would select a primary air ambulance provider through a competitive bidding process. The goal is to rein in costs of air ambulance flights, which have been rising nationally.

Franz Fuchs, a health policy analyst for the state and the architect of the waiver, said that he thought the hospitals’ concern was “premature.” The waiver, he went on, is intended as a framework for how the air ambulance system will be created in Wyoming. It’s not intended to describe what the transports would offer and who would hold the contract.