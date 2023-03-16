Wyoming’s suicide deaths decreased in 2022 amid growing awareness around issues of mental health and suicide in the state, new data shows.

While the decline represents a positive development, it also masks the continued prevalence of suicide in Wyoming and highlights the need for further action, those working on the issue say.

“There was a notable reduction in suicides last year,” Stefan Johansson, the director of the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a news release. “This is certainly something we welcome. There could be several factors involved such as increased attention toward mental health issues both in our state and across the country.”

Suicide deaths dropped by 22% in 2022 from 190 to 149, according to Department of Health data.

It was the first time suicides declined in Wyoming in the last five years after reaching the highest single-year total in the past decade last year. Wyoming has led the country in suicide death rate since 2018, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nearly three out of four suicides in Wyoming last year involved firearms while another 22% were due to hanging.

Suicide deaths cost the state more than $1.8 billion in 2020, CDC data shows.

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said there were a number of factors that could have contributed to this year’s dip.

“We’ve seen over the last 24 months a growing interest in talking about mental health, so there’s more education,” Summerville said.

The push for broader suicide prevention education has included not only mental health centers and providers, but also schools, law enforcement and the courts, she said.

The transition to 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline and the opening of 24/7 local call centers in recent years have also bolstered mental health resources in Wyoming and spurred education with their awareness campaigns.

Since February 2022, Wyoming hotline centers have averaged around 375 calls each month, though monthly calls have increased over that time, Department of Health data shows.

Along with investment in mental health infrastructure and suicide education, businesses and employers have become increasingly involved in mental health as they recognize the toll that suicide takes on Wyoming’s workforce, Summerville said.

“All of those things are really good and very positive steps forward,” she said. “It’s really important that we take the work that we’ve done over the last couple of years and continue to move it forward and improve it.”

Urging caution

While a one-year decrease is worth celebrating in a state that has historically struggled with a high suicide rate, both Summerville and Kim Deti, the spokesperson for the Department of Health, were wary of jumping to conclusions.

With a small population and a relatively few number of suicides compared to other states (Colorado had more than 1,000 in 2020), state data can fluctuate from year to year. That can make it difficult to pin down trends in suicide or the efficacy of prevention efforts and other interventions.

“We want to certainly welcome better numbers, but we also have a natural amount of caution,” Deti said. “We have seen numbers go up some years. We have seen them go down others. And we do know that in Wyoming with our population that it’s really difficult to look for trends or interpret one-year changes. You really have to look at longer term trends.”

Yearslong trends suggest that suicide remains a serious issue in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s suicide rate more than doubled from 2005 to 2020, according to CDC data.

Over the last decade, suicide deaths have continued to tick upward, including a noticeable jump since 2018, according to Department of Health data.

Last year’s dip also masks other concerning trends around suicide in Wyoming.

Though deaths are down, the Casper Police Department has been responding to a growing number of suicidal people and rising suicide attempts, Keith McPheeters, the chief of the department, said during Tuesday’s Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force meeting.

So far this year, suicide attempts are up 60%, McPheeters said.

Crisis mental health providers and hospitals are also sharing anecdotal reports of a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking services, Summerville said.

“We are still struggling with mental health in Wyoming. We are still struggling with a suicide crisis,” she said. “But people are starting to utilize the resources. And that work that’s been done on the ground in the last couple of years, we feel like it really is having an impact.”

Veteran suicide prevention

As state agencies and mental health groups across Wyoming work to strengthen suicide prevention education, the Sheridan VA Medical Center is partnering with the Casper VA Clinic and Casper Vet Center to kick off a new “Reach Out 2 Me” campaign in Natrona County.

The VA has partnered with 19 bars across Casper to raise awareness for veteran suicide and suicide prevention resources with specially made coasters, stickers and posters. Those establishment include Gruner Brothers Brewing, The Gaslight Social and The Keg and Cork.

The campaign’s coasters and posters have information about the Veterans Crisis Line, and the program includes the offer to train each of the bars’ staff on how to intervene if they are concerned about someone who may be in crisis.

Part of the campaign is also a social media push to help veterans know that they can turn to their friends, family and those around them for support and help navigating crisis resources.

Anyone can use the Veterans Crisis Line to help connect a veteran to resources, said Kristina Miller, public affairs officer for the Sheridan VA.

“Statistically, more than half of the veterans who end their life through suicide have no connection to the VA, and we can’t help them if we don’t have any connection to them,” Miller said. “What we also know in the VA is that ending suicide has never been something that we can do ourselves for that reason and others.”

Veterans are at higher risk for suicide than the general population, and Wyoming’s suicide crisis is especially striking for the state’s veterans.

The state’s veteran suicide rate of 84.1 deaths per 100,000 people is more than double the regional average and more than 2.5 times the national average. In 2020, approximately 40 veterans died by suicide in Wyoming, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

While the Reach Out 2 Me campaign is aimed at addressing the legacy of suicide among veterans, Miller said what matters is that Wyoming’s communities begin to see improvement on suicide.

“If our numbers start going down, that’s a goal that we should all be searching for,” she said.