Wyoming’s air quality has generally gotten worse, and Cheyenne is no longer the city with the cleanest air in the U.S. in terms of yearly particle pollution, a new report states.

But some counties in the state still managed to rank among the country’s cleanest.

Within Wyoming, 14 out of 23 counties could be graded for at least one measure of air quality; many experienced significant increases in unhealthy days of high ozone and more unhealthy short-term particle pollution days.

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air 2023” report, which ranks cities and counties across the United States, was released Wednesday. This is the 24th time one has been compiled.

It ranks overall air quality based on ozone and particle pollution using official data from the Environmental Protection Agency. This year’s report compiles data from 2019 to 2021.

The three years covered in the report ranked among the seven hottest years on record globally, so high ozone days and spikes in particle pollution related to heat, drought and wildfires put millions of people at risk and added new challenges in managing pollution.

Cheyenne ranked among the nation’s cleanest cities for ozone pollution in last year’s report, with an “A” grading. It dropped to a failing grade this year, the report shows. People are protected from cancer-causing sun rays by the ozone layer, but ground level ozone damages lung tissue.

Particle pollution can include dirt, dust, soot and smoke, which is often invisible to the naked eye. Cheyenne also got a “D” rating in short-term particle pollution.

Wyoming’s only other metropolitan city performed much better. Casper was rated a “C” in both ozone and short-term particle pollution, the report shows.

One-third of the rated counties received an “F” for ozone pollutants. Not one county received an “A” grade. For particle pollution, Teton County was rated the worst in the state.

On the other hand, several counties were recognized for being among the best in the nation. Most notably, Fremont County was the cleanest county for yearly particle pollution in America.

The air quality in western states is getting worse all around though.

There are climate change-fueled increases in pollution, which is driving a widening disparity between air quality in eastern and western U.S., the report states.

“In 2004, 20 of the 22 states with counties that got a failing grade were east of the Rockies,” the report states. “In 2023, all of the 17 failing counties were in 6 western states.”

More than one in three Americans live in places with unhealthy levels of pollution.