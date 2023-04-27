Fragile.

It’s a word that’s been used to describe Wyoming’s emergency medical services system. It could also sum up the diagnosis from the first day of 2023 interim health hearings.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee met Thursday in Casper for the first of three interim meetings and lawmakers listened as emergency providers, health care groups and government agencies testified to the precarious state of EMS in Wyoming.

High fixed costs, unstable funding and a declining workforce are all upsetting the state’s medical first response system, according to testimony. And though the state has been working on initiatives to shore up EMS, the most pressing question is also the most difficult to answer – how should communities and the state pay?

“If we don’t figure out some funding at the state level and at the local level, we’re not going to be able to provide the services that we provide long term,” said Eric Quinney, the chief administrative officer for Uinta County Fire and Ambulance in Evanston. “The money has to come from somewhere.”

A troubling picture

The discrepancy between how emergency agencies are paid and the services they are asked to provide is among the slew of problems that threaten ambulance services in Wyoming.

Ambulances have high fixed costs. A basic ambulance costs roughly $530,000 annually to operate between equipment and staffing, according to a Wyoming Department of Health presentation. Yet, EMS relies on paid transports to be reimbursed.

It seems simple, but for emergency agencies that can be a problem. Quinney told lawmakers that Uinta County Fire and Ambulance responds to car crashes along I-80, but unless a crash is severe enough and the patient requires transport, it won’t be paid for travel and many of other the costs that it incurs.

A basic ambulance requires about 650 paid trips each year to break even, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That can be especially difficult in smaller counties and communities. For example, a quarter of Niobrara County residents would have to take a paid ambulance ride each year just to keep one ambulance afloat.

911 calls account for more than 70% of ambulance responses each year in Wyoming, but EMS agencies aren’t paid for about a third of those, according to the Department of Health.

Even when EMS agencies are paid for trips, they often aren’t reimbursed to cover their costs, Quinney said.

“You have to have people and equipment regardless of if the calls come in,” said Stefan Johansson, director of the Wyoming Department of Health. “High fixed costs and potential low or variable volume creates economic and sustainability challenges.”

A declining workforce adds to the challenges for EMS agencies.

Wyoming has experienced growth in some areas; the number of advanced emergency technicians and paramedics in the state has increased over the last five years. But over that time EMS agencies have reported an overall 23% decline in staffing, Johansson told lawmakers.

Part of the difficulty has been bolstering the EMS workforce pipeline. Many of Wyoming’s EMS agencies rely on volunteers, which is in part necessary in frontier and rural communities, but the lack of paid positions has meant that fewer people have been looking to go into the field, said Jen Davis, the health and human services adviser for Gov. Mark Gordon.

The meeting laid bare that for Wyomingites unstable and insufficient funding is pushing the emergency medical services they rely on toward the brink.

The issue of funding

Johansson pointed to some progress that they state has made toward creating a more sustainable EMS system.

The state invested $5 million in federal pandemic funds to reinforce staffing for EMS agencies. It has put another $10 million in federal pandemic funds toward “regionalization pilots” that will look to scale EMS services and both improve access and reduce costs over the next few years.

Lawmakers also took a step forward when they passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander during the last legislative session that allowed county boards to form EMS districts.

That progress, however, has done little to answer the issue of funding. In turn, much of the committee’s morning session centered on the discussion of money.

The state and Department of Health don’t directly oversee or pay for ambulance services. Case’s bill gives counties flexibility, but residents must agree to raise taxes to form a district.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said he would like to see greater contributions from counties and local communities. He argued that counties should prioritize supporting EMS services over paying for other projects.

“We should take care of the things people can’t do themselves first,” he said.

But when asked by lawmakers for funding solutions, Quinney and Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, were clear. EMS should be classified as an essential service like firefighting, they said.

Both acknowledged the sensitivity of the topic. If lawmakers made EMS an essential service, local governments or the state would have to fund it. That would likely mean increasing taxes or finding another way to collect money from Wyomingites.

Quinney said making EMS as an essential service was a matter of the state’s residents finally recognizing the value of emergency medical care.

“EMS needs to be an essential service because people have that expectation, and I don’t think that’s ever going to go away,” he said. “When people dial 911, they want somebody to respond.”