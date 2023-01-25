Youth psychiatric treatment funding faces pushback but clears second hurdle

Youth in crisis have limited resources in Wyoming.

The state’s two psychiatric residential treatment facilities – St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington and Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper – are the focal point of care for those children who suffer from a range of acute behavioral or mental disorders, or who are a risk to themselves or those around them.

But growing costs and little change in state Medicaid reimbursement have left beds at St. Joseph’s empty and both facilities searching for additional money to hire and retain staff and meet the needs of the children they serve.

A bill that would narrow the financial gap for Wyoming’s two psychiatric residential treatment facilities cleared a significant hurdle Tuesday after passing through the House amid fierce opposition that pitted a no-cost solution proposed by hospitals against anti-government beliefs.

“One thing that we heard in committee, and this a quote, is: ‘This is a vehicle for the Lord’s work,’” said Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne. “I don’t believe that state government or federal government should be a vehicle for the Lord’s work. I believe that it is up to us as individuals to be the vehicle for the Lord’s work.”

Hornok told the floor that instead of voting for the funding bill in the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee he donated his first paycheck as a lawmaker to one of the state’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

“That is how we need to handle this,” he said.

A succession of House members, including Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, Sarah Penn, R-Lander, Bill Allemand, R-Midwest, and Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, rose to speak against the bill.

They objected to additional spending by the state and the source of the supplemental money, which would come in part from Medicaid, the federal government’s health insurance program for low-income Americans, including children, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

“I was a no in committee and I will be a no now,” Ward said. “It further intermingles private health care with the federal government and state government and for that reason I stand opposed.”

But while some lawmakers were adamant that the House should kill bill, others stepped up to highlight the need and clarify the mechanics and misrepresentations around the bill sponsored by Rep Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander.

The Wyoming Hospital Association and other health care groups have led the push for House Bill 81, which would essentially create a self-imposed tax on hospitals that the state would collect and then use to gather additional matching funds from Medicaid and the federal government.

The extra money the state collects, an estimated $2 to $3 million per year, would then be redistributed to Wyoming’s two psychiatric residential treatment facilities to bolster staffing, support their services and better meet the demands of the state’s youth.

Until last year, the daily rate Wyoming Medicaid paid psychiatric residential treatment facilities had not increased since 2012, and the state’s current reimbursement rate only covers around 68% of St. Joseph’s annual operating costs, according to reporting from WyoFile.

“They have the beds open they just can’t hire enough staff,” said Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette.

Clousten pointed out that the state was not imposing a tax on hospitals. Rather, the hospitals came forward and asked to be “assessed” so that they could funnel more money to psychiatric residential treatment facilities and address the backlog of youth psychiatric patients.

“I asked, ‘Why are the hospitals willing to kick in the extra $25 per day?’ And the answer is because the emergency rooms are full so they can’t get in the other patients,” Clouston said. “They’re trying to take care of these psychiatric patients that they’re not qualified for.”

While some of those in opposition focused on reducing state spending, those who supported the bill clarified that the supplemental payment program proposed by Larsen and the hospitals would have no impact on the state’s coffers – all of the money would either come from the federal government or hospitals.

In an impassioned speech, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, took issue with those lawmakers who pointed out the flaws of Medicaid without offering other solutions for funding the state’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

“We can fix [Medicaid] some if you want to raise our Medicaid reimbursement rates, but I haven’t seen anybody in this body want to spend $50 or $100 million in general fund dollars to do that,” Zwonitzer said. “So if we’re not willing to do that, there’s no reason to complain about Medicaid and the system we’re stuck within.”

Zwonitzer argued that state lawmakers were standing in the way of private industry and better care for Wyoming’s youth psychiatric patients.

“This body is not solving the funding problem and so the hospitals have come together and said, ‘What can we do – private industry – to help our patients, to help all of our health care costs?’ And this is the answer,” Zwonitzer said. “They will assess themselves to get these patients out of their emergency rooms.”

“If we don’t know what to do with these patients [and] they are costing us health care dollars by sitting in this hospital rooms for weeks or two on end, it is in everybody’s best interest to get them into treatment as quick as possible. And that’s what the hospitals are trying to do,” he said.

In his final remarks before the 34-24 vote, Larsen referenced Hornok’s vehicle analogy.

“I would also agree that taking care of these kids in these institutions that we should be a vehicle to do the Lord’s work,” he said. “I would only suggest that most of these vehicles must be broken down.”