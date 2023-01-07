Hearing scheduled for Uinta County GOP Supreme Court lawsuit

A legal case over GOP infighting is scheduled to be argued before the Wyoming Supreme Court in February. The outcome of the case could potentially impact how GOP county parties conduct their elections for Wyoming GOP State Central Committee representatives.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to court documents.

Members of the Uinta County GOP initially filed the lawsuit in April 2021, alleging that the county party conducted an illegal election. But the complaint was dismissed in district court and by the Wyoming Secretary of State. In August, however, Rep.-elect Jon Conrad, one of the plaintiffs, appealed the case to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The case stems from an election that the Uinta County GOP held in March 2021, months after the 2020 primary elections.

During that election cycle, plaintiffs Clarence Vranish, Clara Jean Vranish, Troy Nolan and Conrad, as well as defendants Lyle Williams, Elizabeth Jackson, Karl Allred and Jana Lee Williams vied for precinct committeeman and committeewoman offices. The plaintiffs were elected to those posts, while the defendants were not.

Both new and outgoing precinct committeemen and committeewomen participated in the county party's election to choose the Uinta County GOP chairman, state committeeman and state committeewoman to represent the county at the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee.

In that election, Jackson was chosen to be chairman, Allred state committeeman and Jana Lee Williams state committeewoman. The three still hold those positions.

One of the plaintiffs' briefs argues that defendants' votes "controlled the outcome" of the elections and "essentially nullified" the voice of voters who elected the plaintiffs to be members of the Uinta County Central Committee. They also allege that defendants' participation in the vote violated state statute.

"The case before this Court is not a petty dispute over an internal party election," one of their briefs say. "It is a dispute regarding ineligible voters participating in the election at the County Central Committee, controlling the outcome, and thereby nullifying the votes the of Uinta County Republican voters."

But defendants say that the plaintiffs' argument "is premised on an errant interpretation of the statute" and disregard for laws "prohibiting the regulation of 'internal matters' of a political party." They also said that none of the precinct committeemen or committeewomen who participated in the election tried to appeal it at the March 2021 meeting.

The lawsuit has put significant strains on the Wyoming Republican Party's pocketbook.

Last month, Allred, who was then the interim secretary of state, sent an email to members of the GOP State Central Committee asking for donations to cover the costs of the ongoing lawsuit.

“I am really sorry to have to reach out but we are at the end of our rope and really need any help we can get,” Allred wrote in the email.

The Wyoming Supreme Court's decision could impact the upcoming county GOP elections that will decide who will next represent each county in the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee. Plaintiffs requested that the court expedite its decision, given those fast-approaching elections.

Another Wyoming Supreme Court case over internal Republican Party matters, filed by the Natrona County Republican Party against the Wyoming Republican Party, was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff in October.