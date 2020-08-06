Here's everything you need to know about 2020 Wyoming Statehouse races

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
Ahead of the Aug. 18 primary, the Star-Tribune is rolling out a series of articles examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
While not a complete picture — and most certainly not a perfect prediction of how the races will go — this guide will look to make the best predictions possible using a mix of past election results, research into successful candidates of the past, profiles of current candidates, one-on-one interviews and an analysis of key local issues.
Hopefully, this guide will allow readers to develop an intimate understanding of each district in the state and give them a sense of where the state is headed Aug. 18. Check the Star-Tribune in print each day for new installments of the series. We will continue to add new recaps to this page as the primary election approaches.
Senate races
District 2
District 6
District 10
House races
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
District 6
District 7
District 10
District 13
District 14
District 30
District 31
District 46
District 47
District 52
District 59
District 60
