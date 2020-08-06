You are the owner of this article.
Here's everything you need to know about 2020 Wyoming Statehouse races
307 VOTES

Special Session

Sens. Cale Case, Lynn Hutchings, Tom James and Anthony Bouchard participate in the special session video conference from the floor of the Senate in the Wyoming Capitol in May in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.

Ahead of the Aug. 18 primary, the Star-Tribune is rolling out a series of articles examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.

While not a complete picture — and most certainly not a perfect prediction of how the races will go — this guide will look to make the best predictions possible using a mix of past election results, research into successful candidates of the past, profiles of current candidates, one-on-one interviews and an analysis of key local issues.

Hopefully, this guide will allow readers to develop an intimate understanding of each district in the state and give them a sense of where the state is headed Aug. 18. Check the Star-Tribune in print each day for new installments of the series. We will continue to add new recaps to this page as the primary election approaches.

Senate races

District 2

District 6

District 10

House races

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 6

District 7

District 10

District 13

District 14

District 30

District 31

District 46

District 47

District 52

District 59

District 60

 

Note

The Vulnerability Score included at the end of most of these stories ranges from 0 to 5, with an incumbent scored 0 being the least likely to lose their seat and an incumbent scored 5 the most likely.

