Here's what to know in the run-up to the November elections

After Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman’s battle over Wyoming’s lone house seat in the primaries, the general elections promise to be quieter.

The primaries, which drew a record number of voters and an unprecedented amount of national attention, have essentially decided many of Wyoming’s political contests. There aren’t really any headline races for November.

Dr. Jim King, a University of Wyoming political science professor, said he expects turnout for the general election to still be bigger than turnout for the primaries, as it typically is. But he predicts that it will be smaller compared to general elections in recent years.

While there are a number of key races that are already pretty much decided, others, like school board elections, which didn’t go through the primaries, are still up in the air. Some of the dynamics of the run-up to the general election are also highlighting the fractures within the Wyoming Republican Party.

Poised for victory

A number of key races in Wyoming — even the ones that are still contested — were already essentially decided in the primaries. That’s pretty normal in Wyoming, where Republicans usually dominate races or go unchallenged in the general elections.

Hageman defeated Cheney by roughly 40 percentage points in the primaries for Wyoming’s lone House seat. She’s backed off from the campaign trail a bit since then, most notably turning down an invitation to join a televised October debate against the three other House candidates. Moderators at the event kicked off the debate by asking candidates about their thoughts on Hageman’s absence. Democratic nominee Lynnette Grey Bull and Constitution Party candidate Marissa Joy Selvig called her absence a “disservice to Wyoming.” Grey Bull said that “Wyoming doesn’t need a coward,” but rather “people who are able to stand up to anybody and anyone.”

A group of Wyoming lawyers has also sent a couple letters to Hageman denouncing her claim at a Casper forum in August that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” to “make sure that President Trump could not get reelected.” The lawyers asked Hageman to distance herself from 2020 election deniers and refrain from making similar public statements in the future. (Hageman’s statement at the Casper forum has been her clearest public stance on election integrity.)

These denouncements, however, are unlikely to make much of a dent on her prospects for taking Wyoming’s lone House seat come November. More than 113,000 people voted for Hageman in the primaries. By comparison, 4,507 people cast their vote for Grey Bull, the Democratic nominee. (That disparity was inflated, however, by the high number of Democrats who crossed over to vote for Cheney due to her opposition to Trump.) As minor-party candidates, Selvig, the Constitution Party candidate, and Libertarian Richard Brubaker weren’t even on the primary ballot. On top of that, Wyoming hasn’t elected a non-Republican representative for U.S. Congress since Democrat Teno Roncalio ended his House term in 1978. To put it simply, many already see Hageman as Wyoming’s next U.S. representative.

To a less dramatic extent, the same could be said of incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon, who will face two other candidates — a Democrat and a Libertarian — in the general election that will decide who will be Wyoming’s governor for the next four years.

Gordon easily took the Republican nomination in the primary race, beating out the second-place contender Brent Bien by roughly 30 percentage points, or 50,000 votes. There’s a concerted effort to get Bien back in the race as a write-in candidate. But it’s exceedingly rare for write-in campaigns to be successful, and voters tend to stick with incumbents. (That being said, a number of incumbents were kicked out of their posts in the primaries this year.)

Like the House race, there was a pretty big difference in the number of voters in the primaries who went for Gordon (101,140) compared to the number who went for Democratic nominee Theresa Livingston (4,993). Libertarian Jared Baldes wasn’t on the primary ballot because he’s a minor-party candidate.

Megan Degenfelder, the Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction, is also expected to glide to victory in November. Given how many people cast their votes for the two most hard-right candidates in the Republican primary race — Trump-backed candidate and incumbent Brian Schroeder and Schroeder ally Thomas Kelly, who collectively garnered more votes than Degenfelder — it’s unlikely any substantial number of them will swing over to Democratic nominee Sergio Maldonado’s camp in the general election.

There isn’t too much to report on the secretary of state race since there’s only one candidate on the general election ballot: Trump-backed Republican nominee Chuck Gray, who’s currently the representative for House District 57.

Although the secretary of state fulfills a wide array of duties, Gray focused his primary campaign on election integrity. He’s called the 2020 presidential election “fraudulent” and advocates for banning ballot drop boxes, citing concerns about their security.

The Secretary of State’s Office will change quite a bit once the elected takes up the post in January. Three employees there — former Communications and Policy Director Monique Meese, Election Division Director Kai Schon and Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler — have left or said they are planning to leave after the November elections. Wheeler said she’s intentionally leaving Meese’s position open for the new secretary of state to fill. The new secretary of state will also get to fill Schon and Wheeler’s positions.

Independent and write-in candidates

Different factions of the Wyoming Republican Party have gone in different directions when it comes to encouraging or quashing the prospects of independent and write-in candidates challenging Republican nominees.

At a September GOP State Central Committee meeting in Riverton, the panel voted in favor of no longer recognizing Republicans who run for political office as independents or under any other party. The committee didn’t make any move to do something similar for write-ins, although Park County Committeeman Vince Vinata warned members of local efforts to oust more conservative Republican nominees with write-in candidates.

The situation around some of these independent and write-in candidates points to internal fractures within Wyoming’s Republican Party.

Take Patricia Junek as an example. She’s an independent candidate running for Senate District 23 against Speaker of the House and Republican nominee Rep. Eric Barlow. Even though Junek’s on the November ballot as an independent, she’s been, in her own words, a “lifelong Republican.” She actually ran a write-in campaign against Barlow during the primaries and decided only last minute to get on the November ballot as an independent after learning she wouldn’t have to change her Republican party registration to do so. The GOP State Central Committee’s decision to no longer recognize candidates like her as Republicans was something Junek said was hard for her not to take personally.

Jeff Martin, another independent candidate and political newcomer who identifies as a staunch Republican, got on the November ballot to run against Republican nominee and incumbent Rep. Lloyd Larsen in House District 54. Like many people who are dissatisfied with the Republican nominees that came out of the primaries this year, Martin blames Larsen’s nomination on crossover voting. He told the Star-Tribune that the practice is “shenanigans that needs to stop.” He wasn’t too bothered by the GOP State Central Committee’s decision to no longer recognize him as a Republican.

There’s also a Converse County GOP committeeman — Bruce Jones — running as an independent in House District 6 against Democratic nominee Hank Szramkowski and Republican nominee Tomi Strock. (He decided to jump into the race after the incumbent, Rep. Aaron Clausen, whom Jones supported, lost in the primaries.) Todd Petersen, the independent candidate in House District 5, also decided to run after the incumbent, Rep. Shelly Duncan, lost in the primaries to Scott Smith.

There are some independent candidates who are really just that — independents, people who don’t really feel allegiance to any party. Those candidates would be Dan Brecht, running against incumbent Rep. Jeremy Haroldson in House District 4, and Brenda Lyttle, running against former lawmaker Dave Zwonitzer in House District 8.

House District 22, which is currently represented by Rep. Jim Roscoe, the lone independent in the Legislature, will also have independent candidate Bob Strobel on the November ballot. (Roscoe decided not to run again this year.)

Write-in candidates have also brought up some quandaries for the Wyoming Republican Party.

After learning earlier this month of a write-in effort to oust Republican nominee Sen. Ogden Driskill in Senate District 1, the Campbell County GOP sent out an email statement expressing frustration at Republican candidates “re-inventing themselves” to run again in the general election.

The write-in candidate, Roger Connett, told the Star-Tribune that he isn’t directly involved in the campaign but has allowed the “Roger is Right” campaign organizers to use his name.

The Campbell County GOP decided to give two Republican nominees — Barlow and Rep. Christopher Knapp — money for their general election bids. Driskill, however, has run into trouble getting the Crook County GOP to do the same for him.

On the other side of the spectrum, there’s the very unusual case of the Uinta County GOP endorsing write-in candidate Joe Webb for the general election over its own party nominee in House District 19.

Even though it’s unusual, the move makes some sense given the circumstances. Uinta County GOP leadership isn’t exactly in the friendliest of relationships with House District 19 Republican nominee Jon Conrad, who decided to bring a lawsuit against the county party along with other plaintiffs for what they said were illegal practices in the county party’s voting procedures. The lawsuit was dismissed in district court, but Conrad appealed the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court in August.

In addition to independent and write-in candidates, there are seven Libertarian and three Constitution Party candidates running for seats in the Legislature. There aren’t any Constitution Party candidates in the Legislature right now. There’s one Libertarian — Green River’s Rep. Marshall Burt.

School board elections

There’s a lot of attention on school board elections this year amid the controversy around school library books and some community members’ fears that kids are being “sexualized” in public schools.

With 15 candidates vying for four open seats, Natrona County’s school board race has a pretty crowded field this year. Two of those candidates — Debbie McCullar and Kianna Smith — are current school board members.

The candidates come with a slew of different priorities. Some of them — Lisa Taylor, Michael Stedillie and McCullar, to name a few — want to focus on better supporting educators and giving support to kids as a whole, rather than strictly sticking to academics. Smith wants to keep up the district’s school choice options. Arthur Youngkin and Joseph Porambo said they would prioritize expanding trade education and giving more options for kids who are better at working with their hands. Ryan Landmann wants to maintain the quality of education in the district. Kevin Christopherson would push for focusing on kids at risk.

There’s also a lot of attention on library books and curricula some think are tied to “gender ideology” or critical race theory (the latter of which isn’t taught in Wyoming schools). Politicians have weighed in on these topics. House District 57 Republican nominee Jeanette Ward, for example, endorsed a slate of school board candidates — Mary Schmidt, Jenifer Hopkins and Renea Redding — who want more parental control in public schools and have pushed to ban certain books from school libraries because of their depictions of sexuality.

The attention around school board races this year parallels other typically non-political and sleepy races that have garnered more eyes this election cycle. For example, it’s pretty out-of-the-ordinary for a former president to endorse a state superintendent candidate, as Trump endorsed Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder in the primaries. (Schroeder ended up losing to Degenfelder.)

1-cent tax

Sixteen times, the voters of Natrona County have decided to tax themselves by a penny in order to pay for a variety of municipal services, from roads and sewers to police and parks. In a state with little appetite for taxes, the 1-cent has so far proven popular and resilient.

But the state’s recent turn farther to the right has municipal leaders wondering whether the 1-cent tax will be extended on Nov. 8 for a 17th time.

“I think we all have a concern that based on what has happened in the election, what could happen to the 1-cent?” Paul Bertoglio, chair of the Natrona County commission, told the Star-Tribune after the August primary.

Wyoming has a 4% sales tax. But counties have the ability to ask voters to adopt an additional 1%, which they’ve done in Natrona County since 1974. According to an analysis performed by the city, the tax costs the average Natrona County family about $170 annually.

Proponents of the tax say it funds critical services and infrastructure while boosting the community’s quality of life by supporting recreation and nonprofits. Its main opposition has in the past come from anti-tax advocates or those who are wary of trusting local leaders to make sound fiscal decisions.

The tax enjoyed 75% support when it was last on the ballot in 2018. A survey in April found 62% of residents were “very likely” to back it again.