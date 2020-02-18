48-hour waiting period for abortions in Wyoming Legislature

With the state’s two abortion clinics both located in Teton County, Breitweiser said it is much more common for women to go out of state to get abortions, pointing to states like Montana, Colorado and even Utah as typical locations. All this legislation would do, she said, would increase access issues in Wyoming.

"These bills that single out our limited number of providers and basically interfere with their relationships with patients, stigmatizing their profession and the procedure ... we think it's very unfortunate that so much time is spent on these bills," Breitweiser said.

While Tass had no specific numbers or research to support his claim the legislation would reduce abortion in Wyoming, he argued that even one less abortion was worth the inconvenience.

“I do not have the numbers — but that is my assumption,” Tass said. “But it is a gruesome procedure, and I think now is the time to do something.”

Testimony

Testimony for and against the bill was as divided as the issue itself.