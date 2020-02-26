House advances 48-hour abortion waiting period bill in contentious, late-night vote

Controversial both for its subject matter and the penalties attached to it, the legislation did not pass without immense resistance from some moderate Republicans as well as House Democrats, who brought several amendments intended to soften the penalties contained in the bill and to clarify some of the bill’s language.

“I know this is futile but frankly, at some point, someone has to care about a woman’s rights,” said Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper. “I truly don’t urge anyone to have an abortion – I’m not that person. But I am that person when it comes to a woman’s rights on health care decisions.”

“This bill is an example of governmental infringement into health care,” he added.

All but one of those amendments failed.

Among the most prescient brought before the committee was an amendment from Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, to delay the implementation of the legislation until 2022, allowing the Legislature to debate the issue when there was more time to deal with social issues, arguing that taking on contentious, social issues during the budget session could set a negative precedent for future sessions.