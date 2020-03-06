House and Senate leadership kill nearly one-dozen bills without a hearing

CHEYENNE – House and Senate leadership allowed 11 pieces of legislation to die this week without a hearing, putting an unceremonious end to bills that had until then been sailing along strong support from lawmakers.
As a Wednesday night deadline came and went, legislation affecting everything from increasing access to mental health care via telemedicine to mandating minimum crew sizes for freight trains in the state both died in the drawers of House and Senate leadership, with a politically popular cost-of-living increase for the state’s retirees also failing to be assigned to a committee in-time for a debate.
Other bills that failed to make the deadline include:
- A House bill to prevent future gun buyback programs in Wyoming. Sponsored by Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, the legislation passed the House on third reading by a 55-4 vote.
- A House bill creating a mechanism for landowners to appeal the appraised value of agricultural land by the state board of land commissioners.
- A bill introduced in the House of Representatives to offer a tax refund to elderly or disabled persons in extreme poverty. That bill passed the House with nearly three-quarters of its members in favor.
- Legislation from the House of Representatives amending impact assistance payments for communities affected by large-scale industrial projects. The Senate declined to take up the bill despite it passing the House with 50 votes in favor.
- An 8 percent worker’s compensation credit passed by the Senate on a 27-3 vote. The legislation – which failed to gain a hearing in the House – could have resulted in revenue decreases of up to $16.4 million, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill.
- Senate legislation that would have increased the retirement age for public employees while increasing their annual contributions to the state’s pension fund. The bill – which was opposed by the governor’s office – would have raised $79 million over the next five years in an effort to fill an anticipated budgetary shortfall facing the state’s retirement system. However, some argued it would have left the state unable to compete against the private sector when hiring employees.
- Senate legislation to eliminate health insurance funding for unfilled positions in Wyoming’s K-12 education system. A similar provision is now being discussed in the budget process.
- A Senate bill increasing the early retirement discount factor from 5 percent to 7 percent, which would have further bolstered savings in the state’s pension fund.
Most striking was the success of those bills up to this point in the process. House Bill 112, which would have provided the first inflationary increase to the state’s pensioners in years, passed the House of Representatives on a 32-24 vote, while the two-man crew legislation – aided in-part, by powerful testimony from railroad workers debating the bill as a safety issue – passed the House on a 37-22 vote.
Railroad workers and labor unions responded with harsh criticism of Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, for not pushing to move the legislation to a committee.
“We have remained silent for awhile but it appears that House Bill 79, Railroad Safety/2 man crew, will not be assigned to a Senate Committee,” the Wyoming chapter of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night. “Senate President Drew Perkins has decided not to let it move forward in the Legislative process. Many people have asked him to reconsider but to no avail. His comments were that he doesn't want to interfere in contract negotiations and would rather have the railroads dictate safety in Wyoming. I am sure hard working Wyoming railroaders not Railroad lobbyists know more about Railroad Safety than President Drew Perkins.” [sic]
Meanwhile the telemedicine bill, which passed the more conservative Senate by a 22-8, surprisingly never received a hearing, a disappointment for groups like the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association and the AARP, both of whom pushed heavily for the bill to at least receive a hearing in recent weeks.
Advocates for groups supporting those bills vowed to revive their efforts in the interim.
“Unfortunately, HB 112 died in the Senate today—today was the last day for bills to be introduced in the second house of origin,” the Wyoming Coalition for a Healthy Retirement wrote in a Facebook post. “Fortunately, we will be continuing our efforts for an inflation adjustment for Wyoming retirees during this interim session and into the 2021 General Legislative Session so stay tuned!!”