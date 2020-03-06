House and Senate leadership kill nearly one-dozen bills without a hearing

Most striking was the success of those bills up to this point in the process. House Bill 112, which would have provided the first inflationary increase to the state’s pensioners in years, passed the House of Representatives on a 32-24 vote, while the two-man crew legislation – aided in-part, by powerful testimony from railroad workers debating the bill as a safety issue – passed the House on a 37-22 vote.

Railroad workers and labor unions responded with harsh criticism of Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, for not pushing to move the legislation to a committee.

“We have remained silent for awhile but it appears that House Bill 79, Railroad Safety/2 man crew, will not be assigned to a Senate Committee,” the Wyoming chapter of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night. “Senate President Drew Perkins has decided not to let it move forward in the Legislative process. Many people have asked him to reconsider but to no avail. His comments were that he doesn't want to interfere in contract negotiations and would rather have the railroads dictate safety in Wyoming. I am sure hard working Wyoming railroaders not Railroad lobbyists know more about Railroad Safety than President Drew Perkins.” [sic]