House committee advances marijuana legalization bill

But he said the state still needs to move on this legislation to avoid being subject to either a federal decision on marijuana or a citizen initiative down the line.

In presenting the bill, Olsen said Wyoming would stand to see over $50 million in tax revenue in the first year of legalizing THC products. More than $30 million of that could go to funding schools, which are scrambling to find reliable revenue sources. Utah cannabis advocate Justin Arriola said in 2020 that Colorado — whose population is roughly 10 times Wyoming’s — generated $244 million in revenue from THC products in 2020.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said it comes down to a matter of freedom of choice. He talked about a friend with multiple sclerosis whose life and movement was helped tremendously by marijuana and said that now, Wyomingites looking to buy legal weed are dumping money into Colorado.

“We have an opportunity to put money in our state’s pockets,” Brown said. “If you want to smoke, go smoke. Just leave me alone with it.”

Legalization would allow Wyoming to regulate marijuana, either at the state or local level, taking away some of the risk that comes with buying on the black market. Jim Gray, a retired California judge, testified that taxes on retail weed should be kept low enough to keep people buying legally.