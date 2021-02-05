House gives thumbs-up to numerous fee increases, with more expected soon

“There are places we can cut money,” said Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, “but I strongly believe food inspections are not where we should begin.”

Others were concerned with the authority being granted to agencies to set those fees, arguing it would take power away from the Legislature to set those rates. Freshman Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, proposed an amendment that would have gutted the bill, an effort he said was intended to keep all fee increases under the oversight of the Legislature.

“I don’t think (our Founding Fathers) ever envisioned department heads having such a say on how people are taxed. And some of these fee increases amount to that: a tax,” he argued.

That amendment ultimately failed.

The biggest sticking point for lawmakers, however, rested with a proposal to significantly increase fees on parolees and probationers for services like drug screenings, facility transfers, and supervisory fees which, combined, were estimated to raise more than $1 million in annual revenue for the Department of Corrections.