House leadership will likely convene within the month to review at least one formal complaint lodged against Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza for posting a meme criticized as an invitation to violence.

The meme, which Provenza shared Saturday on Instagram in recognition of last week's international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” The woman is wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

Speaker of the House Albert Sommers confirmed on Thursday that there has been at least one formal complaint lodged with the Legislature against Provenza over the meme. He declined to say if there are any more.

The speaker said he plans to meet within the month to review complaints against the Laramie lawmaker with House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin, D-Jackson.

Neiman, a Hulett Republican, often works closely with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus — the group that first brought attention to the lawmaker's post.

Provenza's post quickly drew backlash from hard-line elements of the Wyoming Republican Party, as well as attention from conservative national media outlets like Fox News and Breitbart.

On Sunday, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus denounced the post on Facebook and Twitter, criticizing the lawmaker for sharing the meme days after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee killed six people.

The caucus referenced reports that the shooter was a transgender person — a point that some hard-line Republican circles have latched onto in an era of intense national focus on transgender issues.

Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne also requested in a Monday letter to Sommers that Provenza be stripped of her committee assignments over the meme controversy. The party's Tuesday Facebook post sharing Eathorne's letter included a link to lodge formal complaints against lawmakers.

While defending her view that LGBTQ people have a right to arm and defend themselves, Provenza apologized Monday afternoon for “failing to recognize the potential impact” of the meme. “Especially in these divisive times, we must always maintain focus on working toward collaborative solutions to the problems facing our state and its residents,” she said in her statement.

Sommers also made a formal statement criticizing Provenza's action on social media while also acknowledging her apology and condemning death threats against her that have resulted from the controversy.

It’s not the first time a Wyoming lawmaker has shared their views on social media in a way that drew criticism for violent overtones. Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, have both raised eyebrows after posting material on social media that was criticized for suggesting violence. Neither of those incidents, however, received the same degree of attention from the Wyoming GOP or members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus as the incident with Provenza has.

Sommers is responsible for making committee assignments in the lower chamber and has the power to strip lawmakers of their assignments; unlike the Senate, the decision to remove a lawmaker from committees doesn't need to go before the entire House for a vote. The speaker has already had to review ethics complaints against other lawmakers in the House since taking on his new role in January.