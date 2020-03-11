House sends first abortion bill to governor

The legislation resembles a bill sponsored at the federal level by Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse that would require that health care practitioners “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”

Supported by boosters who saw the legislation as a referendum on the value of human life, the bill nonetheless made some lawmakers anxious, both for the restrictions it would put on parents and doctors and for the chilling penalties that could cause physicians to pause or even decline to facilitate procedures necessary to save a life or prevent further suffering by the child – even if requested by the parent.

Several attempts to amend the bill were made in the 45-minute debate on Wednesday, a follow-up to an already emotional hearing on the bill earlier in the week. Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, introduced a lengthy amendment that would have essentially pared down the penalties for doctors and their patients from a felony offense to a misdemeanor.