House sends second abortion bill to governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supported by boosters who saw the legislation as a referendum on the value of human life, the bill nonetheless made some lawmakers anxious, both for the restrictions it would put on parents and doctors and for the chilling penalties that could cause physicians to pause or even decline to facilitate procedures necessary to save a life or prevent further suffering by the child – even if requested by the parent.

Several attempts to amend the bill were made in the 45-minute debate on Wednesday, a follow-up to an already emotional hearing on the bill earlier in the week. Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, introduced a lengthy amendment that would have essentially pared down the penalties for doctors and their patients from a felony offense to a misdemeanor.

However, even with a change to that amendment that would have separated patients from their doctors under the change, the amendments still failed by broad margins, with Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, arguing leniency for doctors under that provision would give them cover under the law via a sort of “Nuremberg defense.” That defense — named after the location of trials of Nazi officers after World War II — involves an assertion that the defendant was just following orders.