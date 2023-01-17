House ups requirement for overruling powers of speaker and majority floor leader

CHEYENNE — After a House committee last week rejected amendments to up the vote requirement for overruling both the speaker and House majority floor leader’s power over when and if bills are heard, the body as a whole adopted a similar amendment that imposes the higher threshold.

A complaint from the hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus party spurred the discussion around the particular House rules that dictate how members of the House of Representatives can change the order of bills on the majority floor leader’s general file, or pull bills out of the speaker's drawer. The caucus posted a statement on Facebook earlier this month stating that proposed updates to the House rules, which are reviewed every time there is a new Legislature, “serve to concentrate power in the Speaker of the House, deviating from years of legislative tradition.”

Lawmakers aligned with the caucus have focused in particular on a rule that says the House majority floor leader’s general file list, which sets the order in which bills will be discussed each day, can be changed with a simple majority vote. The order of the general file list is important because bills automatically die if they don’t reach certain deadlines.

Several lawmakers thought that change could only happen with a two-thirds vote. That lead lawmakers in the Wyoming Freedom Caucus to believe House rules were going to be tweaked in a way that would diminish the power of the new majority floor leader, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett.

Neiman, who’s in his second term in the Legislature, was one of several lawmakers aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus who vied for legislative leadership posts in the November Republican Caucus. But he was the only one who was successful in that effort, earning the nomination in a 29-28 vote.

To be clear, under the Legislative Service Office’s interpretation of the previous Legislature’s rules, members of the House could change the order of bills on the majority floor leader’s general file list with a simple majority vote of the body, unless the change occurred on the same day the general file was set, or on the last day that bills can be brought out to be heard. The latter cases would require a two-thirds vote, because certain House rules would need to be suspended. So the “changes” that the caucus was concerned about weren’t actually changes.

But attempts to overturn the power of legislative leadership are pretty rare, and this particular rule was unclear to many lawmakers. Some worried that wider knowledge of the simple majority vote requirement could open the door for more lawmakers to attempt to overrule the majority floor leader’s decisions on when bills would be heard.

“The majority floor leader does not want any more authority than what he has had, but my ask was that he would not have any less than what he was perceived to have had previously,” Neiman said on the House floor Monday.

The House adopted an amendment on Monday that ups the vote requirement to a two-thirds majority for any change in the speaker’s or majority floor leader’s decisions around the flow of bills through the Legislature.

Speaker pro tempore and member of the House rules and procedures committee Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, warned the body before the vote that the amendment would be “a big change to the status quo.”

“You would be giving the majority floor leader and the speaker essentially a veto over whether the bills get heard,” he said.

But a lawmaker who pushed the amendment, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, described it as “an attempt at compromise.”

“I’m not saying by bringing this amendment that the previous rules didn’t work or that they were unfair,” Crago said. “What I’m saying with this amendment is, it’s an attempt at compromise, which sometimes we need to do more of, and this is my attempt at helping further that belief.”

A grasping effort to bring compromise and bridge the fractures in the House was pretty evident during the House’s debate on the amendment. At one point during the debate on the amendment, speaker of the House Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, stepped down from his seat, asking Neiman to take his place while he spoke to the body from the floor.

“I don’t care how you vote on this one way or the other,” Sommers said. “But what I want to tell you it was a good faith effort by those that brought this to find a compromise.”

The House rules and procedures committee already considered and rejected similar amendments on Wednesday.

Though several lawmakers on the committee were open to the idea of raising the vote requirement to two-thirds of the body, some were concerned that separating the amendments could end up with one amendment passing, and the other not. That would be a problem if the two-thirds vote applied to the House majority floor leader but not to the speaker, which would result in the majority floor leader having greater authority to prevent a bill from being considered by the full House than the speaker.

The committee instead moved along Wednesday an amendment that would just codify the Legislative Service Office’s understanding of the House rule that dictates how order of bills on the majority floor leader’s general file list can be changed. That amendment, however, was voted down earlier in the day Friday.