How a question of process almost killed a critical bill to help Wyoming's unemployed workers

Even though Wyoming already has numerous liability laws on the books to protect business owners — seemingly rendering such an amendment unnecessary — members of the Senate saw the amendment as a simple ask. The Wyoming Legislature had already acted on bills in the past to protect the owners of ski resorts in similar instances, for example, and a similar bill on the books could potentially help to dissuade opportunistic attorneys from pursuing frivolous lawsuits against business owners trying to save their businesses while acting in accordance with state and local public health orders. It would increase business confidence, Driskill said, keeping business owners doing their best to follow the law from being punished for simply trying to keep themselves afloat.

For members of the House, even a compromise appeared to be a non-starter. Many believed the legislation could potentially take away one’s First Amendment right to petition their government through the courts and felt they were being forced to cave on a flawed bill, where the numerous “good” parts of the legislation were being held hostage by the “bad” parts.

Eventually, members of the House negotiating team eventually supported a toned-down version of the amendment drafted by Sen. Tara Nethercott, a Cheyenne attorney who was similarly reluctant to support the deal.