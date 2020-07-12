How growing tensions with China could impact Wyoming's potential investment with Occidental

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Wyoming plans to double down on minerals to save its future, then trona – one of the Equality State’s most critical natural resources – is probably its safest bet.

Worldwide, Wyoming stands as one of the world’s richest stores of the mineral, whose natural byproduct – soda ash – is a key ingredient in everything from the baking soda in your kitchen to the glass facades of the world’s skyscrapers. The fate of the mineral is also closely tied to the world’s GDP and, with strong domestic demand, it remains a reliable source of revenue for Wyoming regardless of the performance of more volatile resources like oil and gas.

The mineral is such a reliable source of revenue, in fact, that it has become a key component of a massive deal for 5 million acres land and mineral rights in the southern tier of the state. Gov. Mark Gordon described the possible deal for Occidental Petroleum land as a means to invest in a range of revenue-earning assets at a time when Wyoming’s constitutionally protected, traditional investments are struggling to turn profits.

“We won’t proceed if we’re going to see a significant reduction in investment returns,” Gordon said Wednesday. “This is not a real estate, not a trona, not a coal or an oil and gas play. This is an investment opportunity.”