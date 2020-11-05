 Skip to main content
How The Associated Press decided to call Wyoming for Trump as soon as polls closed
How The Associated Press decided to call Wyoming for Trump as soon as polls closed

Election Day

Pro-Trump hats rest on the dashboard of Aaron Larkin's truck as he flags, hats and other gear outside Ghost Town gas station in Casper Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Associated Press declared President Donald Trump the winner of Wyoming as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release any results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations the state’s longstanding political trends in favor of Republican presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

Lyndon Johnson in 1964 was the last Democratic presidential candidate to win the state. Trump won Wyoming by 47 points in 2016.

 
