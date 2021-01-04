Hundreds of protesters criticize Wyoming governor, public health orders at state Capitol

There is a base, however. Gordon won a six-way Republican primary in 2018 with just one-third of the vote and two highly conservative runner-ups — Hageman and GOP financier Foster Friess — comprising more than 40% of the vote between them. Top officials with the Wyoming Republican Party, Executive Director Kathy Russell and Chairman Frank Eathorne, were also in attendance at Monday’s rally.

“People are desperate to do something, desperate to help, desperate to turn what looks like a marching course toward disaster,” Russell — who was there as an “observer” to Monday’s protests — told the crowd, before encouraging them to get involved in their own community’s politics.

“We are not helpless, and we are definitely not hopeless,” she added. “The principles of this country are on our side. We know how to get things done — look around.”

Over the weekend, a Change.org petition calling for Gordon’s removal began to circulate on various social media pages throughout the state. As of Monday, nearly 6,200 people had signed it.

Some support

Though few in number, several counterprotesters at the rally professed support for the governor and attended Monday to show that the views held by the hundreds in attendance were not universally held.