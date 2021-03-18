I-80 tolling bill gains initial support from the Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE – A bill that would set in motion a long-term plan to set up a tolling program for Interstate 80 gained initial approval from the Wyoming Senate on Wednesday afternoon, as lawmakers search for ways to remedy a funding deficit for the state's roads and bridges.

Senate File 73, which still needs to gain two more votes of support from the body before it could go to the House, would authorize a master plan for I-80 to be developed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which faces annually unmet needs totaling more than $300 million, according to a recent report.

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, described the proposal as "a very unique opportunity for all of us to do some good for a while,” noting that the state’s traditional revenues used for roads, specifically from fuel and severance taxes, have diminished significantly in recent years.

“What I'm proposing is something that's practical, can be done and, in our modern world, is fairly simple,” Case said. "First off, toll roads aren't like they used to be. There are no toll booths. It's all electronic. That makes it a lot easier.”