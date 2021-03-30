I-80 tolling bill tabled by Wyoming House committee

WYDOT Director Luke Reiner explained his department’s financial struggles to the committee Tuesday, noting WYDOT cannot currently meet the funding levels needed for maintenance of Interstate 80. WYDOT spends roughly $65 million each year on upkeep of the road, well below the roughly $110 million in annual funding needed to “adequately” maintain it, Reiner said.

“We leave the rest as unfunded, because we just don’t have the money,” Reiner said. “As we watch, we know I-80 is getting worse.”

An I-80 tolling program could bring considerable revenue to help fill those funding gaps for WYDOT, potentially freeing up money in other areas of its budget. Depending on the per-mile toll rates authorized under a master plan, I-80 tolling could bring in anywhere from $80 million to $170 million annually for repairs and reconstruction of the interstate.

While the bill would authorize a long-term tolling plan, the state Legislature would have several chances to reverse course on the tolling proposal before the implementation of any tolls. Any tolling program on a federal roadway would have to first gain approval from the Federal Highway Administration, and Reiner estimated that the earliest that would happen would be in 2023. Under the bill, tolling likely wouldn’t begin until 2025, according to WYDOT estimates.