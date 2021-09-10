Illegal political robocalls rankle Wyoming voters

In the wee hours of Aug. 30, phones across Wyoming began ringing.

State residents reported as many as five calls coming in from roughly midnight through 3:30 a.m., all automated and all seeking the recipients’ opinions of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyoming) Republican primary challengers.

“I was pretty shook up,” Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander), who received two late-night calls from the number, said. “It was the same number, and I thought it might have been someone I’m the guardian of who was in the hospital. But when I listened to the messages, and they were both about the Republican primary, I was pissed as hell.”

The originator of the calls remains a mystery. Several sources interviewed by WyoFile could not recall the polling firm identifying itself, and recordings of calls provided to WyoFile — which featured a number of generic questions about the candidates and former President Donald Trump — were incomplete.