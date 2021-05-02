Improved revenue projections means new state budget will be built without cuts

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will develop the bulk of the next state budget without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections released last week, an official said Friday.

The news comes on the heels of a string of budget cuts over the past year that were prompted by a downturn in the energy industry and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The standard budget that we’re going to build this year won’t involve cuts,” said Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman, meaning the general fund and the budget reserve account — essentially the state’s two checking accounts— will see zero reductions.

The decision from the governor’s office comes in response to the informal update to January’s report issued by Wyoming’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). The informal update shows that the state has more money than the January report originally projected.

The revenue group is responsible for developing projections for Wyoming’s main sources of income. Its members provide revenue estimates in January and October of each year that may be used by the executive branch and the Wyoming Legislature in the state’s budgeting process.