In CST interview, Lummis explains controversial Electoral College objection

CST: We know that was mentioned in your initial statement. But the subtext of the challenges have become apparent in the last couple of days. It was mostly Republican senators who were raising these objections, and many of those senators came from states that the President won handily. This was a political decision, leaning into a narrative that the election was stolen by Democrats that many of your colleagues have blamed for the violence that occurred the other day. Going back to the original question: Do you feel your vote lent itself to that narrative?

Lummis: Those who attacked the Capitol, they bear responsibility for the violence. Now, I disagree with the President’s rhetoric at the rally, but people who broke into the Capitol knew what they were doing. They knew it was wrong. And they should be punished for it.

CST: Understood. But ultimately the people who were in attendance were there for the same purpose. The rally was called the “Stop the Steal” rally. They did legitimately believe that the election was stolen from them. Voting to overturn the result in a state … essentially, that’s what it was. You were withholding a vote to certify in return for an investigation into the results. That is voting to reject the results of their Electoral College decision.