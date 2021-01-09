In CST interview, Lummis explains controversial Electoral College objection

Late Wednesday night, Wyoming’s newly elected Sen. Cynthia Lummis objected to the results of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote, which was narrowly won by President-elect Joe Biden.
The vote, which came after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol, was seen by many as giving credence to the president’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him: a narrative he continued to encourage even as a the violence still raged in the seat of government.
Lummis was part of a bloc of 13 senators who, prior to the vote, pledged to object to the result in a number of states narrowly won by Biden. They cited myriad concerns that were repeatedly dismissed by the courts as Trump and his allies sought to overturn the results of the election.
When Congress resumed after the riot, objections to states including Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan failed to prompt a vote, as no senator signed on to them. But Congress did debate objections to two Biden states — Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Lummis joined 92 of her Senate colleagues in rejecting the challenge to Arizona’s result. However, she and several other senators chose to object to the results in Pennsylvania.
The Star-Tribune interviewed Lummis to find out why.
Casper Star-Tribune: We received your initial statement on why you made the decision to object to certifying the result of the vote in Pennsylvania, and the concerns you had with the conduct seen in the state’s election. The legal challenge that inspired that objection was thrown out by a judge with the caveat that there could be some issues worth investigating later. And as a member of Congress, you made clear you believe that you have the right to intervene in an instance like this. But this appears to be a state issue in some sense, and given the reputation you’ve developed over the years as proponent of states’ rights, why do you think the federal government is best suited for the job here?
Sen. Lummis: It is a state issue. Congress cannot fix election fraud. Only the states can fix election fraud. The only thing Congress can do is to shine a light on examples of election fraud in hope that states will correct the problem. That has always been my position.
CST: Do you believe that this was the best venue to do this? The subtext of the challenges has become pretty clear over the last couple of weeks. While Democrats have challenged the results of the election in the past as you noted, those efforts never gained much momentum. And while you said you didn’t aim to overturn the election, these efforts did lend credence to a widely held but unfounded belief that the election was stolen by Democrats. That was a narrative many members of Congress have already blamed for the violence we saw the other day. Given that, do you feel your vote lent itself to that narrative? Do you stand by that decision?
Lummis: The process that was used on Jan. 6 to object and debate this issue has been used before successfully by, for example, Sen. Barbara Boxer. She challenged the Ohio election process not in order to overturn it, but to shine a light on the fact that in predominantly African American voting districts there were broken voting machines, there were ballots rejected in large numbers, and the voters were standing in long lines in those districts to vote. Those voting irregularities — as I would call them — that she exposed during the debate were eventually addressed. This forum and this process that is set up specifically to debate election issues has been used before, for the specific purpose that we used it, which was to debate and shine a light on election issues that need to be addressed by the states.
CST: We know that was mentioned in your initial statement. But the subtext of the challenges have become apparent in the last couple of days. It was mostly Republican senators who were raising these objections, and many of those senators came from states that the President won handily. This was a political decision, leaning into a narrative that the election was stolen by Democrats that many of your colleagues have blamed for the violence that occurred the other day. Going back to the original question: Do you feel your vote lent itself to that narrative?
Lummis: Those who attacked the Capitol, they bear responsibility for the violence. Now, I disagree with the President’s rhetoric at the rally, but people who broke into the Capitol knew what they were doing. They knew it was wrong. And they should be punished for it.
CST: Understood. But ultimately the people who were in attendance were there for the same purpose. The rally was called the “Stop the Steal” rally. They did legitimately believe that the election was stolen from them. Voting to overturn the result in a state … essentially, that’s what it was. You were withholding a vote to certify in return for an investigation into the results. That is voting to reject the results of their Electoral College decision.
Lummis: Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20. He was going to be sworn in as president of United States on Jan. 20 regardless of any senator’s vote the other day, because only two votes were challenged. If you had withdrawn the votes of those two states, Joe Biden still would have had enough electoral votes to be elected president of the United States. The senators who joined in this discussion made clear that our objective was not to overturn the election. Our objective was to point out that Congress cannot fix this, and that only the states can fix this. And Congress needs to shine a light on election fraud and irregularities where they are alleged to have occurred.
Now specifically, Pennsylvania was the state that I’ve been focusing on, because their own constitution has prevented them from having non face-to-face elections in the past. And this was their first attempt at having an election by mail. I spoke with people who showed up to vote on election day in Pennsylvania only to be told that they were being turned away from voting because they had already voted by mail when they had not already voted by mail. This was not just anecdotal evidence.
So clearly, Pennsylvania’s attempt at voting by mail produced irregularities, the kinds of which we don’t see in Wyoming. Because Ed Buchanan and state elected officials have experience with voting by mail and know how to do it right. I applaud them for that. But when tons of irregularities are pointed out and 17 state legislators in Pennsylvania conducted forensic audits of their voting in Pennsylvania and found that there were areas where more votes were cast and counted than there were people, these kinds of significant irregularities in results used in an election that was a first-time exercise of the right to vote by mail in Pennsylvania does indicate problems. I chose to use this forum to shine a light on those problems.
CST: Looking at the final result, you were one of just a handful of Republicans to vote that way. And as we’ve seen in the last couple of days, lawmakers like Josh Hawley who led the charge on many of these efforts are now seeing consequences many believe will make it challenging for them to govern. Are you concerned at all with how your Senate colleagues will perceive you over the next few years because of this?
Lummis: Not at all. One day when we get back to the Senate, we’ll be voting again, we’ll be working on different issues. We’re all going to disagree on things we care deeply about. We’re going to show up, talk it out, come to a decision, and then do it again the next day. That’s our job. That’s what we were elected to do. In fact, I’ve been working today with a bipartisan group of House and Senate Democrats and Republicans in Washington to come up with ways to better protect members of Congress and the Supreme Court. The type of violence that seems to have pervaded in the year 2020 and now early into 2021.
We’re now seeing people who seem to feel free to attack members of Congress and the Supreme Court or threaten members of the Supreme Court or Congress. There were examples of this in the last few days. There have been many death threats, which is why I encourage you to tread lightly when you talk about this subject. Be very respectful to tone down the rhetoric of these discussions, because there have been many death threats to people on both sides of this. There have been people who have been attacked, both in airports and on planes for their positions. People getting in people’s faces, calling them traitors on airplanes … there needs to be more protection for people who serve. And so I’ve been on the phone today with members of the House and Senate Democratic and Republican caucuses to address these issues, because we are in uncharted waters with regard to the way Americans treat each other.
I thought I’d never see the day when Americans in the form of law enforcement has to protect Americans and the U.S. Capitol building from attack by other Americans. It is absolutely unprecedented in modern times. But the rhetoric needs to be tamped down. People need to learn to work together again. And I believe that we can move forward after President Biden takes office in a way that is bipartisan, and that is more respectful and dignified and consistent with America. Let’s work together. Let’s be the America we know how to be.
CST: We have 12 days left in the Trump administration, and I already know that there’s been talk in the House of moving forward with impeachment proceedings. Over the last couple of years on the campaign trail and in our many discussions prior to today, you mentioned that you wanted to work closely with the president and have been very supportive in his efforts to, I guess, pursue legal remedies in the courts, many of which didn’t have really any evidence to support them. Given there are just 12 days left in the Trump administration, do you believe that the president should still be in office?
Lummis: It’s time to look forward to the peaceful transition of power. It will occur on Jan. 20. It will help the country to heal. I have such support and confidence in Vice President Pence to be a guiding hand in the White House to try to calm the waters and to be the most significant voice in government, to help ensure a smooth transition by the president and will absolutely do the right thing within his constitutional role.
We will have a peaceful transition. And it will occur on Jan. 20. And Joe Biden will be the president of the United States. And we will go forward as Americans in peace and goodwill. And we will continue to have a boisterous dialogue and aggressive dialogue, but will not be in the form that we’ve seen in recent days.
CST: So you believe that President Trump should be allowed to finish out the final 12 days of his term?
Lummis: Yes. And I am faithful those who work around him — including and especially Vice President Pence — will ensure that all the waters are calm, that the peaceful transition will occur. As has been designed and will always happen in the United States.
This transcript has been edited to correct grammar and remove superfluous language.